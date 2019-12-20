Pelosi invita a Trump a pronunciar su discurso anual el próximo 4 de febrero

Por EFE viernes 20 de diciembre, 2019
La demócrata Nancy Pelosi, jefa de la Cámara Baja de Estados Unidos.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La jefa de la Cámara Baja de Estados Unidos, la demócrata Nancy Pelosi, invitó este viernes al presidente del país, Donald Trump, en una carta a que ofrezca el discurso anual sobre el Estado de la Unión el próximo 4 de febrero; fecha que fue aceptada por el mandatario poco después.

“Con el espíritu de respetar nuestra Constitución, le invito a pronunciar su discurso del Estado de la Unión ante la sesión conjunta del Congreso el martes, 4 de febrero de 2020, en la sala de la Cámara de Representantes de EE.UU.”, señala Pelosi en la misiva.

El texto comienza con un recordatorio sobre la importancia de esta alocución anual del jefe de Estado del país, ya que “para garantizar un equilibrio de poderes, la Constitución pide al presidente que ‘de vez en cuando ofrezca al Congreso información sobre el estado de la unión”.

Poco después de que se hiciera pública la carta, la Casa Blanca informó de que Trump había aceptado la invitación para dar su discurso el 4 de febrero.

Pelosi mandó esta misiva a Trump dos días después de que la Cámara Baja, de mayoría demócrata, aprobara los cargos políticos de abuso de poder y obstrucción al Congreso contra el mandatario por presiones a Ucrania para que investigara a su rival, el exvicepresidente Joe Biden, actualmente precandidato progresista a las elecciones de 2020, y a su hijo Hunter por supuesta corrupción en ese país.

Con la aprobación de esas acusaciones, la Cámara de Representantes dio luz verde a un juicio político a Trump en el Senado, controlado por los republicanos, que posiblemente acogerá el “impeachment” a partir de enero.

El predominio republicano en la Cámara Alta hace prever un desenlace a favor de Trump en el juicio político.

De celebrarse finalmente el 4 de febrero el debate sobre el Estado de la Unión, se produciría un día después del comienzo del proceso de primarias, el 3 de febrero, con los caucus de Iowa, en plena carrera hacia los comicios de noviembre de 2020.

Este año la fecha del debate ya suscitó polémica por su aplazamiento debido al cierre de la Administración pública por diferencias entre los demócratas y Trump, aunque finalmente se llevó a cabo el 5 de febrero.

