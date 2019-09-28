Pedro Almodóvar: “Creo que estamos muy bien situados para ganar un Óscar”

“Yo creo que estamos muy bien situados”, afirma el cineasta en un céntrico y colorido hotel de Manhattan a un día de la premier de la cinta en Estados Unidos, donde llega a los cines el 4 de octubre.

Almodóvar deja muy claro que no quiere adelantarse, “porque luego la realidad te puede dar un disgusto”, pero destaca que lo que dicen los medios de comunicación suena muy prometedor.

“A partir de ahora ya empieza lo que ellos (la prensa) llaman el ‘Oscar Race’, la carrera hacia los Óscar, y todos tienen sus quinielas y sus apuestas”, expone el manchego, que ya cuenta en su palmarés con dos de esas estatuillas.

El filme ha sido seleccionado para representar a España en la categoría de mejor película internacional, en la que apunta que son tres títulos los que suenan con fuerza “con gran diferencia del resto”: “Parásitos”, del surcoreano Bong Joon-ho, “Les Misérables”, del francés Ladj Ly, y su “Dolor y gloria”.

“Esto es lo que hay en los medios, pero a veces se equivocan también. No es la biblia, no es una ciencia exacta, pero creo que estamos muy bien situados”, repite el manchego.

Además, señala, su actor protagonista, Antonio Banderas, también despunta en las quinielas: “Lo que sí puedo decir es que en todas las apuestas de todos los medios Antonio está entre los cinco ‘frontrunners’, los favoritos. (…) No he visto una lista en la que no aparece Antonio”.

Pero Banderas, con quien no trabajaba desde hacía 9 años y cuyo papel ha sido descrito por el New York Times como “sublime”, no es el único candidato para hacerse con un Óscar, ya que el rol de Almodóvar, tanto de director como de guionista, también aparece entre los predilectos.

“En muchas de ellas, tal cual lo he leído, yo como director y como guionista no estoy entre los 5, estoy en el número 7 u 8 en varias de ellas. Esto es lo que leo, entonces te da esperanzas”, explica.

Aunque los estadounidenses conocen bien su cine, como atestiguan los Óscar que se llevó por “Todo sobre mi madre” (1999) y “Hable con ella” (2002), Almodóvar cree que ha vuelto a “sorprender de forma positiva a la crítica y al público” con su último filme.

“Pensaba que iba a ser al revés, que al ser una película tan íntima y tan personal iba a interesar menos en general, en España y el resto del mundo”, expone el director.

“Pero justamente el hecho de que mi intimidad se refleje de un modo tan claro en la película ha hecho que la gente la vea más cercana”, resuelve.

Esta particularidad, el carácter personal, fue la que hizo dudar a Almodóvar cuando estaba escribiendo el guion y sentir un momento de “vértigo”.

“No sabía si debía seguir o no, porque soy una persona muy pudorosa y significaba buscar muy dentro de mí los elementos importantes que hacen que la historia sea la historia que cuento”, confiesa.

“Hay determinadas secuencias que reflejan momentos claros de mi vida, pero (…) una vez que ya llevas la mitad del guion escrito ya tenía suficiente distancia como si no estuviera hablando de mí”, aclara.

Tras este proyecto personal, y después de cumplir 70 años esta semana, Almodóvar ve muy lejos retirarse de su ocupación, ya que opina que los “años más maduros” de un cineasta vienen “a partir de los 60”.

“No hay la misma noción de jubilación que en otras profesiones. En mi caso no me he cansado de esta profesión, al contrario, sigo sintiendo casi mas pasión que al principio”, señala.

“Sigo escribiendo, pensando en futuros proyectos. (…) De momento, mientras no se retire el público, que nadie vaya a ver alguna de mis películas, yo seguiré aquí”, zanja.