PC pide tomen licencia o renuncien funcionarios participan en precampaña de Gonzalo

El sector que encabeza el presidente Danilo Medina, dentro del Partido de la Liberación Dominicana, designó ayer al equipo político que trabajará en la precampaña de Castillo de cara a las primarias del 6 de octubre próximo, entre los que figuran el administrador del Banco de Reservas, Simón Lizardo, y el director de general de Impuestos Internos (DGII), Magín Díaz.

Además, de acuerdo con un comunicado de PC, para su precampaña, Castillo ha elegido como coordinadores y miembros de su equipo político a por lo menos quince ministros, entre ellos los de Agricultura, Turismo, Industria y Comercio y Economía.

“Todos estos funcionarios son parte de los recursos de los que dispone el Estado y que ahora serán utilizados para fines partidarios con absoluto desparpajo, en la cara de toda la ciudadanía, sin el menor respeto por las leyes y las reglas que norman la función pública y las actividades electorales”, indicó.

En el comunicado, PC recordó que la Ley 41-08 de Función Pública prohíbe a los funcionarios públicos “servir a intereses de partidos en el ejercicio de sus funciones y, en consecuencia, organizar o dirigir demostraciones, pronunciar discursos partidistas, distribuir propaganda de carácter político o solicitar fondos para los mismos fines, así como utilizar con este objetivo los bienes y fondos de la institución”.

En ese sentido, reclamó que “todos los funcionarios públicos que se han integrado en la precampaña electoral del precandidato presidencial del Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD) tomen licencia o renuncien de sus funciones”.

Asimismo, PC, capítulo local de la organización Transparencia Internacional, aseguró que “el uso de los recursos del Estado en beneficio del precandidato Gonzalo Castillo ha llegado a niveles intolerables al involucrar a los titulares de los principales ministerios, organismos descentralizados y direcciones generales con tareas electorales territoriales que implican una clara violación de la Ley de Función Pública y a las nuevas leyes de partidos y de régimen electoral”.

Esto obliga a la Junta Centra Electoral (JCE) “a tomar medidas drásticas para restablecer la equidad y el respeto a las leyes violentadas con el uso de recursos públicos”, señala el comunicado.

Si la JCE no interviene “ante una situación tan descarada” no habrá forma de poner ningún tipo de límite “y el país seguirá siendo tierra de nadie, donde se impondrá no el que tenga el favor de los votantes, sino el que pueda comprarlos de cualquier forma y más cuando se está disponiendo de los recursos del Estado”, concluyó PC.

Castillo se enfrentará en las primarias del PLD al expresidente Leonel Fernández y a los exministros Melanio Paredes, Manuel Crespo y Maritza Hernández.