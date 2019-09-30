PC denuncia “imprecisión, derroche y mala calidad del gasto” de los partidos

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 30 de septiembre, 2019
Fachada Participación Ciudadana

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Movimiento Cívico Participación Ciudadana (PC) denunció este lunes fallas contables, imprecisión, derroche y mala calidad del gasto por parte de los partidos políticos, según reflejan informes económicos de las formaciones analizados por la entidad.

La organización informó en un comunicado de que ha realizado un estudio pormenorizado de los informes financieros de los cuatro partidos mayoritarios correspondientes al año 2018 y entregados a la Junta Central Electoral (JCE).

El Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD), el Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM), el Partido Revolucionario Dominicano (PRD) y el Partido Reformista Social Cristiano (PRSC) manejaron un monto de mil millones de pesos, que representan el 80 % del financiamiento público a los partidos políticos.

Según PC, ni la JCE ha exigido ni los cuatro partidos citados han adoptado un sistema contable consistente y homogéneo que facilite comparar las políticas y prácticas financieras de estas formaciones, aunque la Ley Electoral exige a los partidos tener un sistema contable.

También se observan “importantes debilidades técnicas y conceptuales atribuidas a los contadores y auditores contratados por estos partidos”, como la carencia de datos comparativos con años previos o la mezcla gastos dispares en un mismo apartado del sistema de contabilidad.

Asimismo, en algunos informes figuran importes correspondientes a “contribuciones y ayudas”, conceptos que, según la norma, no deben ser aceptadas como parte de los gastos partidarios con fondos públicos, dice el comunicado de PC.

En este mismo aspecto técnico-contable, “no hay en las notas de los informes auditados una precisión conceptual sobre las cuentas de depreciación y la de reparación y mantenimiento”, señaló PC, que insisten “la baja calidad que se aprecia en los informes financieros presentados”.

Además, en estos partidos se registró un alto excedente o sobrante de ingresos que supera los 100 millones en el año, más del 40 % de la dotación económica, lo que cuestiona el alto monto que están recibiendo, al menos en años no electorales, y obliga a un debate sobre la necesidad de modificar la cantidad de 252 millones que reciben por año para plantear otros modelos de financiamiento.

La entidad también llama la atención sobre lo “oneroso de los gastos en intereses” correspondientes a préstamos bancarios”, así como sobre “los altos gastos en alimentación, refrigerios, dietas, viáticos y fiestas”.

En este sentido, el movimiento cívico cree que sería conveniente que “cada partido cree un fondo o acumule reservas con depósitos mensuales, en previsión de los gastos de los grandes eventos partidarios, y así disminuir el efecto de los onerosos préstamos.”

“La cultura de política clientelar y retribuida que han venido desarrollando estos partidos en sus actividades es una gran carga para los fondos públicos, llegándose a la práctica, no solo de dar el combustible, transporte, comida, bebidas, etc., sino, además, aportes directos en dinero a delegados”, apuntan desde PC.

PC califica como “lamentable” observar, según se desprende de esos informes, que los ingresos propios de los partidos han descendido a montos ridículos desde que reciben financiamiento proveniente de los impuestos que paga la población.

Por último, destaca “los bajísimos gastos en educación política que estos partidos realizan en las actividades de su membresía y ciudadanía en general” y exhorta a la JCE y a los partidos políticos a cumplir con sus responsabilidades legales y éticas en sus respectivos sistemas de contabilidad.

