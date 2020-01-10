Paulino Sem: RD ha deportado más de 1.500 haitianos al día tras Navidad

Por EFE viernes 10 de enero, 2020
Ministro de Defensa, mayor general Rubén Darío Paulino Sem. (Foto: END)

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Las autoridades de la República Dominicana están deportando a más de 1.500 haitianos indocumentados diariamente desde que terminaron las fiestas de Navidad y Año Nuevo, informó este viernes el ministro de Defensa dominicano, Rubén Darío Paulino Sem.

La zona donde más inmigración irregular se registra es en la línea noroeste, principalmente desde Montecristi hasta Restauración, indicó Paulino Sem en declaraciones a la prensa tras dar inicio al recorrido de la antorcha olímpica para los 51 Juegos Deportivos de las Fuerzas Armadas y la Policía Nacional.

A pesar de los esfuerzos de las fuerzas de seguridad dominicanas por combatir la inmigración irregular, la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) advierte de que la gran mayoría de los haitianos deportados por sus vecinos vuelven a cruzar la frontera con el país en el mismo día de su deportación.

Así lo señaló ayer el jefe de la misión de la OIM en Haití, Giuseppe Loprete, en una entrevista con Efe en la que calificó como “básicamente inútil” la política de deportaciones de la República Dominicana.

Según cálculos “conservadores”, la mitad de los expulsados “regresan inmediatamente” a la República Dominicana, usando otro paso fronterizo “o incluso el mismo. Simplemente se dan la vuelta. Hay mucho dinero que se gasta en organizar esto, para hacer estas expulsiones legalmente, incluyendo el gasto en la logística, y vuelven en el mismo día”, agregó.

En 2019 las autoridades dominicanas deportaron 81.347 haitianos, según datos facilitados por la Dirección General de Migraciones, que comprenden datos recabados entre el 1 de enero y el 23 de diciembre del año recién concluido.

En el último año ha habido “un aumento” de la emigración de haitianos hacia la República Dominicana y hacia otros países como Estados Unidos, Canadá, Chile, Brasil, Bahamas o Turcas y Caicos, y se calcula que entre 1,5 y 2 millones de haitianos, es decir, una quinta parte de la población del país, viven en el extranjero.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar