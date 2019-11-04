Partido opositor pide expulsar del Congreso a un hijo de Bolsonaro

Por EFE lunes 4 de noviembre, 2019
Diputado Eduardo Bolsonar

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Brasilia.- El partido Red Sustentabilidad denunció este lunes ante el Consejo de Ética de la Cámara baja de Brasil al diputado Eduardo Bolsonaro, hijo del presidente Jair Bolsonaro, e instó a que se le retire el escaño por “conducta antidemocrática”.

La denuncia se apoya en declaraciones que el diputado hizo la semana pasada, en las que amenazó con la posibilidad de que el Gobierno de su padre adopte medidas dictatoriales “si la izquierda radicaliza”, como a su juicio lo ha hecho en las protestas que se han visto en las últimas semanas en varios países de América Latina.

“El hecho de ser hijo del presidente de la República debe verse como agravante”, señala el documento entregado por el partido ecologista al Comité de Ética de la Cámara de Diputados.

En sus declaraciones, repudiadas por todos los partidos, desde la extrema izquierda hasta la ultraderecha, el diputado citó entre las medidas que podrían ser adoptadas en caso de protestas violentas el llamado Acto Institucional 5 (AI-5).

Mediante esa iniciativa, adoptada en 1968 por la dictadura, que gobernaba desde 1964 y se prolongó hasta 1985, se dio carta blanca a la represión, se proscribió a varios partidos políticos y se cesó a decenas de parlamentarios opositores, con lo que se abrieron las puertas del más tenebroso período del régimen.

En su denuncia, Red consideró las declaraciones del diputado Bolsonaro como una “amenaza al propio Parlamento”, que la semana pasada, a través de los jefes de la Cámara baja, Rodrigo Maia, y del Senado, Davi Alcolumbre, condenó en severos términos los comentarios del hijo del presidente.

El documento de la denuncia afirma que “no es la primera vez que el diputado Bolsonaro profiere palabras antidemocráticas” y cita una declaración que dio el año pasado, cuando aseguró que si la Corte Suprema llegaba a obstaculizar al Gobierno de su padre, bastarían “un cabo y un soldado para cerrarla”.

Aunque el diputado Bolsonaro fue censurado por su propio padre y más tarde amagó hasta una disculpa, al decir que si se refiriera a ese asunto otra vez lo abordaría de otra manera, sin aludir al AI-5, la denuncia de Red Sustentabilidad sostiene que la “agresión al régimen democrático no se borra”.

La formación política, fundada por la ambientalista Marina Silva, alega además que la inmunidad parlamentaria no permite “apologías contra la democracia” y exige que se le aplique el mayor castigo previsto en las normas internas del Comité de Ética de la Cámara de Diputados, que es “la pérdida del mandato” parlamentario.

Ese organismo interno del Congreso deberá analizar el pedido, y en caso de que acepte tramitarlo, Eduardo Bolsonaro respondería a una suerte de juicio político en esa instancia, cuyo resultado luego debería ser avalado por el pleno de la Cámara de Diputados, tras un proceso que puede demorar al menos unos seis meses.

