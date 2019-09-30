Partido FARC rechaza declaraciones de Duque sobre Cuba y su relación con ELN

Por EFE domingo 29 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- El partido FARC, surgido de la desmovilización de la antigua guerrilla, rechazó este domingo la afirmación que hizo el presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, de que Cuba debe preguntarse si prefiere tener una relación el país suramericano o con los criminales, aludiendo al Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN).

“El Gobierno de Cuba ha sido fundamental para la construcción de la paz de Colombia y del mundo. Gracias a la cooperación de esta nación y de los demás países garantes y acompañantes, se pudo firmar el Acuerdo de la Habana”, afirmó la Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Común (FARC) en un comunicado, en el que tachó de “temerarias y amenazantes” las declaraciones del mandatario.

Duque manifestó el viernes pasado en Miami que si el Gobierno de Cuba no cumple con la extradición de los cabecillas de la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) que están en la isla, estará claro que “prefiere” una relación con los “criminales” que con Colombia.

“Si valora la relación con Colombia, procederá a la extradición”, enfatizó.

El jefe de Estado afirmó que su Gobierno analizó los 17 meses de conversaciones que realizó el ejecutivo anterior, de Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018), con el ELN, y determinó que durante ese tiempo esta guerrilla cometió más de 400 atentados, más de 100 asesinatos y más de 10 secuestros.

“Eso no es voluntad de paz”, resaltó.

Al respecto, el partido surgido de la guerrilla, que en noviembre de 2016 firmó un acuerdo de paz con el Gobierno, pidió a Duque reanudar las negociaciones con el ELN y “y propiciar el sometimiento a la justicia de las estructuras armadas existentes que lo deseen hacer, con el fin de avanzar hacia una paz completa”.

Sobre la petición que Duque hizo a la isla de extraditar a los negociadores del ELN, el partido recordó que esa delegación “se desplazó a Cuba bajo la autorización del Estado colombiano y bajo el amparo de los países garantes y acompañantes, tal como lo hizo la delegación de las antiguas FARC en su momento”.

“Por lo tanto, los negociadores deben ser retornados al país bajo las condiciones de los protocolos firmados por las partes”, apostilló la Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Común.

Finalmente, la FARC expresó su “solidaridad con el Gobierno cubano” e hizo un llamado al diálogo a ambos países “para llegar a un consenso que no afecte la relación de hermandad entre los dos pueblos”.

El ELN inició en febrero de 2017 en Quito unas negociaciones de paz con el anterior Gobierno colombiano que en mayo de 2018 fueron trasladadas a La Habana donde la última ronda de diálogos concluyó sin avances a principios de agosto del año pasado.

Sin embargo, el presidente Duque condicionó la continuidad de los diálogos de paz a que ese grupo deje de secuestrar y libere a las personas que tiene secuestradas.

Tras el atentado con coche bomba contra la Escuela de Cadetes de Policía General Francisco de Paula Santander de Bogotá que dejó 23 cadetes muertos en enero pasado, esos diálogos están en punto muerto y el Gobierno colombiano pidió a Cuba la entrega de los negociadores de esa guerrilla que están en La Habana.

