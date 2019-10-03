Participación Ciudadana tendrá 435 observadores para las primarias

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 3 de octubre, 2019
Fachada Participación Ciudadana

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Junta Central Electoral ha acreditado 435 observadores de Participación Ciudadana (PC) para supervisar las elecciones primarias del próximo 6 de octubre, informó hoy el movimiento cívico no partidista.

Los observadores de PC supervisarán las votaciones en las elecciones primarias en ciudades de todo el país, dijo a Efe Francisco Álvarez, portavoz de la organización.

“Acreditarse significa validar a cada uno de nuestros observadores y otorgarle un gafete de identificación para que pueda entrar a los colegios (electorales) sin dificultad”, dijo Álvarez.

Esta es la undécima ocasión en que Participación Ciudadana realiza esta iniciativa y, aunque no esperan “dificultades” por parte del Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM), no pueden decir lo mismo del Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD).

“Hay que felicitar al PRM por la forma en que ha conducido la precampaña de sus candidatos (…) Ellos se han manejado de una manera muy correcta, muy adecuada”, opinó Álvarez.

Según Participación Ciudadana, cada vez que hay elecciones, principalmente en República Dominicana, donde se estrena un sistema nuevo de automatización del voto y las encuestas más creíbles presentan resultados muy parejos de un candidato y otro, se desata una “guerra” verbal que enardece los ánimos entre los principales contrincantes.

“Estamos aspirando a que los líderes del PLD, incluyendo a los precandidatos, hagan un llamado a su militancia a actuar con comedimiento, a evitar la violencia y sobre todo, a respetar los resultados de la JCE”, dijo Álvarez.

Sobre el 20 % de la auditoría aleatoria en el nivel presidencial de los resultados del sistema de voto automatizado, entienden que es un porcentaje “más que suficiente”, puesto que en los comicios pasados ellos han hecho mediciones de un 10 %, que han resultado “prácticamente exactos”.

La organización además informó sobre dos ruedas de prensa programadas para el domingo, una al mediodía, para informar las incidencias recogidas por sus observadores al inicio del proceso electoral, así como otra alrededor de las 18.00, en la que planean notificar sobre el transcurso de las votaciones durante el día y el cierre de los centros de votación.

La República Dominicana celebra el próximo domingo una inédita jornada de elecciones primarias en las que participan, de forma simultánea, los dos mayores partidos políticos del país.

