Participación Ciudadana cuestiona “bajo rendimiento” de la Cámara de Cuentas

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Participación Ciudadana (PC), capítulo dominicano de Transparencia Internacional, cuestionó este lunes el “bajo rendimiento” de la Cámara de Cuentas, organismo encargado de fiscalizar los gastos públicos y que entre 2012 y 2019 solo ha realizado 356 auditorías.

“Si se toma en cuenta que las instituciones del Estado a ser auditadas son unas 1,470 a las que hay que agregar 32 partidos y movimientos políticos y 1,196 organizaciones sin fines de lucro que reciben fondos públicos, entonces solo el 13 % han sido auditadas en estos últimos siete años”, señaló PC.

Pero no solo se trata del limitado número de auditorías realizadas por la Cámara de Cuentas, sino que los años que cubren tienen “un gran retraso”, afirmó el movimiento no partidista.

De las 356 auditorías publicadas, unas 236 corresponden a los ejercicios presupuestarios del período 2006, 2007, 2008 y 2009.

“Esto puede tener un nefasto efecto para el Estado y la sociedad, consistente en que de haber ocurrido actos de corrupción en algunas de esas 236 instituciones, los responsables pueden alegar la prescripción del delito, al haber transcurrido diez años”, de acuerdo con un comunicado de Consejo Nacional de PC.

La entidad cuestionó el hecho de que no se conozcan auditorías realizadas a los Ministerios de la Presidencia, de Relaciones Exteriores o de la Administración Pública.

A la vez, calificó de “insólito” el caso del Ministerio de Educación, una de las instituciones que mayor presupuesto recibe, y en el que solo se le han realizado dos auditorias en los últimos 12 años.

Al Ministerio de Salud Pública, por su lado, solo se le ha auditado los años 2010 y 2011 y a Obras Públicas en 2014.

“Se tratan de cientos de miles de millones de pesos que se desconoce de su fiel inversión”, una situación que cuestiona “la calidad del informe que la Cámara de Cuentas presenta cada año al Congreso Nacional”, señaló PC en el comunicado, el que llamó a la Cámara de Cuentas a redefinir sus planes de trabajo, sus estrategias, prioridades y todo su accionar.

