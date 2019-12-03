Participación Ciudadana cree que la resolución de la JCE es ineficaz

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 3 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.-El Movimiento Cívico Participación Ciudadana expresó este martes que la resolución dictada por la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) es insuficiente y poco eficaz para controlar el uso de los recursos públicos y la abusiva participación de los funcionarios del Gobierno en las campañas electorales.


El director ejecutivo del Movimiento Cívico, Carlos Pimentel, aseguró que la interpretación que hace la JCE, otorgando carta abierta a los funcionarios fuera de su horario laboral, no es útil para controlar a los más altos funcionarios del Estado, incluyendo al presidente de la República, ministros, directores generales y cualquiera que maneje recursos públicos.

Tampoco para los alcaldes, gobernadores, presidentes de cámaras del congreso, entre otros.

El pleno de la JCE dictó una resolución la semana pasada que permite a los funcionarios participar en actos de campaña, aunque mantiene las restricciones al uso de los recursos públicos.

“Estos funcionarios no tienen horario fijo y dondequiera que se mueven, no solo van con escoltas y un despliegue de recursos a su disposición, sino que además comprometen el presupuesto con promesas y dadivas, aprovechándose de las múltiples necesidades de la población”, afirmó Pimentel en un comunicado.

Según Participación Ciudadana, a lo largo de toda la historia de la nación este ha sido uno de los elementos que ha afectado la democracia, pues funcionarios públicos de todos los niveles se han prevalido de su poder para incidir en favor de los candidatos de su partido.

“Participación Ciudadana desde su fundación se ha pronunciado contra esa práctica y por eso propugnó por su prohibición en la Constitución de la República la Ley Electoral y la Ley de Función Pública”, declaró Pimentel.

A su juicio, la función de la JCE es establecer reglamentaciones específicas para garantizar que lo anterior se cumpla efectivamente, y para tal fin “debería hacer una interpretación estricta de las leyes y que sea favorable al interés general de la nación.

Finalmente, la organización exhortó al órgano electoral a ampliar y profundizar los controles sobre los recursos públicos, “lo que implica, necesariamente, verdaderas y efectivas restricciones a los funcionarios públicos como ocurre en la mayoría de los países democráticos, ya que sin ese control no hay proceso electoral libre, equitativo y transparente”.

