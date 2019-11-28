Parlamento Europeo declara la emergencia climática y ambiental

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Estrasburgo (Francia).- El Parlamento Europeo declaró este jueves la “emergencia climática” en la Unión Europea (UE) y se convierte de esta forma en el primer continente en hacerlo, a unos días de que comience la COP25 en Madrid y dos semanas antes de que la Comisión Europea presente el primer borrador de su Pacto Verde Europeo.


Se trata de una breve resolución acordada por la Alianza de Socialistas y Demócratas, Renovar Europa y la Izquierda Unitaria Europea, y que finalmente apoyaron también los Verdes pese a que ellos buscaban una declaración con compromisos más ambiciosos.

El texto obtuvo 429 votos a favor y 225 en contra, y 19 miembros se abstuvieron.

El Parlamento Europeo “declara una emergencia climática y ambiental” y pide a la Comisión, los Estados miembros y las instituciones globales que “lleven a cabo las acciones concretas necesarias para luchar y contener esta amenaza antes de que sea demasiado tarde”, algo a lo que también se compromete la propia Eurocámara.

Además, urgen a la nueva Comisión Europea, que comenzará su andadura el próximo 1 de diciembre tras recibir la luz verde final del Parlamento este miércoles, a que “evalúe completamente el impacto ambiental de todas las propuestas legislativas y presupuestarias relevantes”.

La Eurocámara pide al Ejecutivo comunitario de Ursula von der Leyen, que ha hecho de la lucha contra el cambio climático una de sus prioridades para la legislatura, que se asegure de que todas las propuestas “están alineadas con el objetivo de limitar el calentamiento global a menos de 1,5 grados adicionales, y que no contribuyen a la pérdida de biodiversidad”.

