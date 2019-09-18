Parlamento en Ecuador rechaza despenalizar el aborto en caso de violación

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Quito.- La Asamblea Nacional de Ecuador rechazó este martes ampliar los supuestos para poder abortar en el país, entre ellos para los casos de que la gestante haya sido violada, en el marco de una reforma al Código Integral Penal (COIP).

“Con 65 votos afirmativos, el Pleno 611 de la Asamblea Nacional no aprueba las reformas al COIP referentes al aborto no punible”, indicó el Legislativo ecuatoriano en Twitter.

Con ello niega la moción que abogaba por despenalizar el aborto por violación y mantiene la actual legislación vigente.

En los exteriores del Parlamento grupos a favor y en contra de que se ampliaran las causales para la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo se dieron cita.

La reforma planteada y que se vota hoy en diferentes bloques tenía por objeto modificar 45 artículos del COIP, crear otros 17 e introducir seis disposiciones transitorias generales y una final.

Sin embargo, en lo respectivo al aborto, el Código Orgánico Integral Penal no se moverá un ápice.

La propuesta rechazada formulaba que las mujeres pudieran acudir a la práctica del aborto en caso de violación, estupro, inseminación no consentida, mal formación del feto e incesto.

En Ecuador el aborto es legal solo cuando se encuentra en riesgo la vida o la salud de la gestante y cuando se presenta un embarazo resultado de una violación a una mujer con discapacidad mental.

En este caso, la persona que haga abortar a una mujer que haya consentido en ello, de acuerdo a la legislación vigente, será sancionada con pena privativa de libertad de uno a tres años.

Asimismo, la mujer que cause su aborto o permita que otro se lo cause, es susceptible de ser sancionada con una pena privativa de libertad de seis meses a dos años.

Más de 20.000 niñas menores de catorce años parieron en Ecuador entre 2008 y 2018, de acuerdo con datos oficiales.

Según las ONG que trabajan sobre la materia, todas fueron atendidas en el sistema de salud y la única respuesta que recibieron fue la de continuar el embarazo y su consiguiente maternalización.

El 80 por ciento de los casos fueron fruto de abusos sexuales en el entorno familiar, en la escuela o en su comunidad religiosa.

América Latina y el Caribe es la única región del mundo donde los partos de menores de 15 años aumentaron.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar