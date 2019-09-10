Parlamento británico veta por segunda vez el adelanto electoral que reclama Johnson

Por EFE lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019
Primer ministro británico, el conservador Boris Johnson

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Londres.- La Cámara de los Comunes vetó este lunes el adelanto electoral que reclamaba el primer ministro británico, el conservador Boris Johnson, que ya perdió una votación similar la semana pasada.

El jefe de Gobierno necesitaba el respaldo de dos tercios de los diputados para convocar unos comicios, pero obtuvo tan solo 293 de los 434 requeridos.

Tras la votación, celebrada pasada la medianoche en el Reino Unido, el Parlamento prevé dar por concluido el actual periodo de sesiones y cerrará sus puertas hasta el 14 de octubre, tal como ha ordenado el primer ministro.

Al presentar ante los diputados la moción para tratar de convocar unos comicios, Johnson lamentó que el responsable del Partido Laborista, Jeremy Corbyn, sea el “primer líder de la oposición en la historia” del Reino Unido que rechaza la oportunidad de celebrar unos comicios.

El primer ministro reiteró, además, que no tiene intención de solicitar una nueva prórroga del “brexit” a la Unión Europea (UE), a pesar de que hoy entró en vigor una norma que le obliga a pedir esa extensión si no ha alcanzado un acuerdo el 19 de octubre.

“Si los diputados quieren otra prórroga, la única manera adecuada de hacerlo es pedir permiso a los votantes”, sostuvo.

Corbyn, por su parte, recalcó que “hasta que no se haya cumplido la ley y un ‘brexit’ sin acuerdo haya sido retirado de la mesa” los laboristas no votarán a favor de unas elecciones generales.

Un “brexit” sin acuerdo elevaría el desempleo, profundizaría en la desindustrialización y expandiría la pobreza en el Reino Unido, alertó el líder laborista.

Según un promedio de las últimas encuestas publicado hoy por el diario “The Times”, el Partido Conservador de Johnson obtendría el 34 % de los votos en unos comicios, por un 25 % los laboristas, un 18 % los liberal demócratas y un 12 % el Partido del Brexit.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar