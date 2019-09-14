París, Londres y Berlín preocupados por los avances nucleares de Irán

Por EFE viernes 13 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, París.- París, Londres, Berlín y la Comisión Europea expresaron este viernes su preocupación por los avances nucleares llevados a cabo por Irán, que ponen en cuestión el acuerdo alcanzado en 2015 entre ese país y la comunidad internacional para evitar que se dote del arma atómica.

En un comunicado conjunto de los ministros de Exteriores de esos tres países y de la Alta Representante comunitaria, los firmantes dijeron sentirse “profundamente preocupados” por la instalación de centrifugadoras avanzadas en la planta de Natanz, en Irán.

Así lo puso de manifiesto, indicaron, la Agencia Internacional de la Energía Atómica (AIEA) en su informe del pasado día 8.

Para Francia, Reino Unido, Alemania y la Comisión, existe “un riesgo” de que el tratado adoptado en 2015 se rompa “bajo la presión de las sanciones impuestas por los Estados Unidos desde mayo de 2018 y tras la decisión de Irán de no adoptar algunas de las disposiciones esenciales del acuerdo”.

Los cuatro firmantes están convencidos de la necesidad de afrontar “esfuerzos diplomáticos” para destensar la situación y retomar el diálogo.

París, Londres, Berlín y Bruselas reiteraron su apoyo al acuerdo de 2015, al tiempo que lanzaron un llamamiento a Irán a no continuar con las actividades nucleares contrarias al mismo.

“Apelamos a Irán a cooperar con la AIEA en todos los asuntos pertinentes, incluidas las cuestiones relativas a su acuerdo de garantías generalizado”, señalaron.

Al tiempo mostraron su apoyo a la AIEA y su “confianza en la manera imparcial e independiente de seguir y verificar los compromisos nucleares de Irán”.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, fue el primero en salir de ese acuerdo al considerarlo insuficiente, lo que ha provocado la reacción de Teherán.

Durante la pasada cumbre del G7 en Biarritz, a finales de agosto pasado, el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, multiplicó los esfuerzos diplomáticos para restablecer el diálogo entre Washington y Teherán.

