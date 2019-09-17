Pareja practica sexo en un vehículo de policía tras ser detenidos en EE.UU.

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami .- Una pareja de Florida (EE.UU.) se animó a mantener relaciones sexuales en el asiento trasero de un vehículo de la policía poco después de ser detenidos por conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol, informó este martes el diario “El Nuevo Herald”.

De acuerdo con el reporte policial, el agente dejó a solas unos minutos en su auto patrulla a Aaron Thomas, de 31 años, y a Megan Mondanaro, de 35 años, que aparentemente no pudieron controlar la pasión y comenzaron a practicar sexo allí mismo, para sorpresa del oficial.

“Cuando abrí la puerta para evitar que continuaran, vi que Aaron estaba desnudo y Megan tenía los pantalones bajados”, escribió el uniformado en su reporte.

Al bajar del vehículo a Thomas para poner intentar poner fin a este encuentro sexual inesperado, el detenido logró escaparse, aunque finalmente fue capturado minutos después.

Todo comenzó cuando el oficial del condado de Nassau, al noreste de Florida, vio a la pareja conduciendo en motocicleta sin las luces encendidas y después de estar a punto de provocar un accidente.

Al darles el alto, el policía descubrió que ambos desprendían un fuerte olor a alcohol y tenían los ojos rojos.

Los detenidos, con varios antecedentes criminales, fueron arrestados bajo los cargos de conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol y mostrar sus órganos sexuales.

Thomas además suma el cargo de robo al haberse llevado las esposas del policía en su breve intento de fuga, indicó el periódico miamense.

En la actualidad, ambos siguen presos en una cárcel local, y mientras a ella le fijaron una fianza de 12.500 dólares, Thomas está detenido sin fianza.

Ambos tienen experiencia en la cárcel, pues Thomas ya había pasado 46 días tras las rejas por agredir a un agente de la ley y Mondanaro cumplió 60 días en prisión por violar la libertad condicional en relación con una condena previa.

