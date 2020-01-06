“Parasite” arrebata a “Dolor y gloria” el Globo de Oro a película extranjera

Por EFE domingo 5 de enero, 2020
Bong Joon-ho, director de "Parasite"

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La película surcoreana “Parasite”, del director Bong Joon-ho, obtuvo este domingo el Globo de Oro a la mejor cinta en lengua extranjera, una categoría en la que también estaba nominada la española “Dolor y gloria” de Pedro Almodóvar. EFE

