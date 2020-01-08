Pakistán se ofrece para mediar en la crisis entre Irán y EEUU

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020
Ministro de Exteriores paquistaní, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Islamabad.- El primer paquistaní, Imran Khan, afirmó este miércoles que enviará a su ministro de Exteriores a Washington, Teherán y Riad para mediar en la escalada entre Estados Unidos e Irán, al tiempo que remarcó que Pakistán no participará en ninguna guerra.

“Pakistán está listo para desempeñar un papel por la paz, pero nunca será parte de ninguna guerra de nuevo”, afirmó Khan en Twitter.

Ese es el mensaje que el ministro de Exteriores paquistaní, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, transmitirá a sus homólogos en Irán, Arabia Saudí y Estados Unidos, países que visitará a petición de Khan, quien no indicó cuándo se producirán esas visitas.

Al mismo tiempo, el jefe del Ejército paquistaní, el general Qamar Javed Bajwa, hará lo mismo con sus homólogos militares.

“Nos gustaría que se redujese la escalada y apoyaremos todas las iniciativas para traer la paz en la región”, afirmó Bajwa en un tuit de la oficina de comunicación del Ejército paquistaní.

Pakistán comparte una frontera de casi mil kilómetros con el vecino Irán, pero es un aliado histórico de Arabia Saudí, de la que recibe ayuda y petróleo.

Además, mantiene una tensa relación con Estados Unidos por la guerra en Afganistán, país del que Washington se quiere retirar con un acuerdo con los talibanes.

A este respecto, Qureshi afirmó esta semana que la situación con Irán podría “tener un impacto negativo en Afganistán y su proceso de paz”.

El anuncio paquistaní llega después de que Irán atacase bases militares en Irak donde estaban acantonados soldados estadounidenses como represalia por el asesinato por parte de EE.UU. del general Qasem Soleimaní, jefe de la Fuerza Al Quds, unidad de élite de la Guardia Revolucionaria iraní.

