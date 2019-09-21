Pacientes con fibrosis pulmonar idiopática pueden desarrollar cáncer pulmonar

Por EFE sábado 21 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- En 20 % de los pacientes con fibrosis pulmonar idiopática se ha reportado riesgo de desarrollar cáncer de pulmón así como hipertensión pulmonar, dijo a Efe la doctora Perla Xóchilt Basaldúa Zaragoza, neumóloga del Centro Médico Nacional La Raza del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS).

En el marco de la Semana Mundial de la fibrosis pulmonar idiopática (FPI), que se conmemora del 16 al 22 de septiembre, la especialista explicó que esta enfermedad es una inflamación en el intersticio, el tejido que recubre los pequeños sacos de aire (alvéolos) y dan la apariencia esponjosa al pulmón.

Los síntomas de la FPI son tos seca, falta de aire al respirar, opresión y dolor en el pecho, fatiga y pérdida de peso. Por ello el diagnóstico suele apuntar a la enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica (EPOC), cuya sintomatología es la misma.

Sin embargo, una de las características más importantes de este padecimiento es la acropaquia, una deformación de la punta de los dedos de manos y pies en forma de palillos de tambor, así como una curvatura en las uñas como pico de perico.

Esto, explicó la especialista, deriva en que los pacientes son diagnosticados en etapas muy tardías, cuando la calidad de vida de la persona se ve disminuida.

Esta enfermedad se presenta de manera más frecuente en hombres mayores de 50 años. Se estima que a nivel mundial cada año se registran cerca de 15 personas afectadas por cada 100.000 habitantes.

En México la incidencia es de 15 a 43 pacientes por cada 100.000 habitantes anualmente; sin embargo, la neumóloga subrayó que esta cifra no es exacta debido a que la enfermedad se confunde con otros padecimientos.

Basaldúa añadió que “una vez diagnosticada la enfermedad, la esperanza de vida es de tres a cuatro años; es una enfermedad devastadora”.

En cuanto a la hipertensión pulmonar, la especialista indicó que sucede cuando las arterias pulmonares no reciben la cantidad adecuada de oxígeno secundario debido a las cicatrices que presenta el pulmón por lo que la arteria trabaja a marchas forzadas.

Algunos de los factores de riesgo para desarrollar esta enfermedad incurable son haber padecido infecciones virales, la genética, el reflujo gastroesofágico, tabaquismo o exposición prolongada al humo del tabaco, la quema de leña, asbesto, contaminantes u otras sustancias tóxicas. 

