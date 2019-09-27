Pacientes con cáncer de mama presentan problemas psicociales, según estudio

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Las pacientes con cáncer de mama presentan problemas psicosociales asociados a esta enfermedad, pero recibir un apoyo integral les ayuda a mejorar su autoestima, según un estudio presentado este jueves en la Ciudad de México.

De acuerdo con el estudio “La activación del paciente con diagnóstico de cáncer y su asociación con variables psicosociales” presentado por la Fundación Voluntarias contra el Cáncer, se demostró que los efectos negativos de quien padece esta enfermedad impactan en lo biológico, psicológico y social.

La investigación, presentada en una conferencia de prensa, fue realizada en conjunto con la fundación, el Hospital Civil de Guadalajara y la Universidad de Ciencia y Tecnología de Noruega (NTNU).

El estudio evaluó la activación, calidad de vida, bienestar psicológico, eficacia, ansiedad y depresión del paciente con diagnóstico de cáncer.

“La mayoría de las pacientes presentan problemas psicosociales y ven mermada su autoestima y, por ende, su sexualidad”, aseguró el doctor Héctor Raúl Pérez Gómez, coordinador académico de la fundación y exdirector del Hospital Civil de Guadalajara.

De acuerdo con la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), cada 30 segundos se diagnostica un nuevo caso de esta patología a nivel mundial.

En México, solo el 15 % de los diagnósticos de cáncer de mama se realizan en estadíos 1 y 2, mientras que en el caso del occidental estado mexicano de Jalisco, este porcentaje asciende al 25 %.

Alejandro Rodríguez, gerente médico de oncología de grupo Pisa, resaltó la importancia de abordar el cáncer de mama con una perspectiva integral.

Mientras que Esther Cisneros, presidenta de la Fundación hizo especial hincapié en la necesidad de que el cáncer de mama sea manejado con un enfoque multidisciplinario.

Dijo que además de tratamiento médico también se deben incluir estudios para evaluar la percepción de calidad de vida, el auto-concepto, emociones y el bienestar psicológico de aquellas personas que han sido diagnosticadas con cáncer de mama.

Durante la conferencia, el organismo anunció la séptima edición de una cena que organizará el próximo 5 de octubre en Guadalajara con el objetivo de recaudar fondos para la reconstrucción mamaria de 40 pacientes con este tipo de cáncer.

Informó que en los últimos seis años la Fundación ha contribuido con recursos para la reconstrucción quirúrgica de 270 pacientes y obras de infraestructura de beneficio social.

