Otro testigo de Jehová condenado a 6 años de cárcel en Rusia

Por EFE viernes 13 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Moscú.- Un tribunal de la ciudad rusa de Penza, al sureste de Moscú, condenó este viernes a seis años de cárcel por extremismo al jefe del proscrito grupo de los Testigos de Jehová, en el marco de un nuevo proceso contra seguidores de ese culto.

De acuerdo con las autoridades, el condenado, Vladímir Alushkin, resucitó las labores de una organización religiosa vetada por profesar las ideas de los Testigos de Jehová, realizar oficios religiosos y recabar donaciones.

Otros cinco acusados ??en el mismo caso fueron sentenciados a penas de dos años de prisión condicional, según informa la agencia TASS. También se les impuso un periodo de inhabilitación de tres años.

Alushkin y el resto de los condenados fueron detenidos en Penza en agosto de 2018. Ninguno de ellos reconoció su culpa durante el juicio.

Según defensores de los derechos humanos, la decisión de Rusia de considerar a los Testigos de Jehová como organización extremista es una grave violación a la libertad de culto, que ha desatado persecuciones judiciales en todo el país.

En abril de 2017, el Tribunal Supremo de Rusia prohibió las actividades de los Testigos de Jehová, al considerarlos una organización extremista, y ordenó la incautación de todas sus propiedades y la disolución de sus 395 filiales en todo el país.

En su momento, el portavoz de los Testigos de Jehová en Rusia, Iván Belenko, denunció en declaraciones a Efe que la decisión de las autoridades rusas privará de su derecho a la libertad de culto a los 175.000 seguidores que tiene esa comunidad en este país.

En la actualidad en Rusia se han abierto procedimientos penales contra más de cien testigos de Jehová, denunció previamente la alta comisionada para los derechos humano de la ONU, Michelle Bachelet.

