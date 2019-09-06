Oposición lanza campaña de protesta contra familia presidencial en Nicaragua

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Managua.- Los diversos grupos de oposición de Nicaragua lanzaron este viernes una campaña de protesta contra el presidente Daniel Ortega, su esposa, la vicepresidenta Rosario Murillo, y sus hijos, para que dejen de controlar” el Estado.

La campaña consiste en que cada nicaragüense ondee una bandera de Nicaragua, lo que es visto como un acto de rebeldía contra el Gobierno sandinista en el país centroamericano, que atraviesa una crisis sociopolítica que ha dejado cientos de muertos, presos y desaparecidos, en protestas antigubernamentales.

“Ondea tu bandera por una Nicaragua donde nunca más una familia controle el Estado como una propiedad privada”, indicó la Alianza Cívica por la Justicia y la Democracia en su llamado.

“Nuestra bandera es símbolo de dignidad, saquémosla con orgullo”, agregó, por su parte, la también opositora Unidad Nacional Azul y Blanco.

La Cámara de Comercio Americana de Nicaragua (Amcham) brindó su apoyo a la iniciativa antigubernamental, en un comunicado público: “Identifiquemos a nuestras empresas con nuestra bandera, como escudo de lucha por una Nicaragua mejor”.

Aunque alzar la bandera nacional en territorio propio es un acto respetable en cualquier país, esta acción ha llevado a decenas de nicaragüenses a prisión, y algunos de ellos fueron condenados a varios años de cárcel.

En las instituciones y actividades del Estado de Nicaragua la bandera nacional, de colores azul y blanco, comparte espacios o ha quedado detrás de la rojinegra del oficialista Frente Sandinista de Liberación Nacional (FSLN).

El reto de la oposición es que las personas ondeen la bandera de Nicaragua como “única representante de nuestra identidad, nuestro trabajo y anhelos de paz, justicia y libertad”, sostuvo Amcham.

De manera simultánea esta tarde aparecieron en redes sociales carteles con los rostros de algunos de los hijos de Ortega y Murillo, con la frase “Septiembre azul y blanco por una Nicaragua libre de nepotismo”.

Entre los hijos del presidente y la vicepresidenta con sus propios carteles están Laureano, Camila, Juan Carlos y Rafael, unos con cargos directos en el Gobierno y otros con supuestos vínculos a través de empresas que se benefician del mismo.

La oposición, que está conformada por una aparente mayoría de nicaragüenses, exige que se adelanten las elecciones de 2021, debido a que el Gobierno de Ortega mantiene fuertes restricciones de las libertades públicas, con castigos que incluyen ejecuciones extrajudiciales, según organismos nacionales e internacionales.

Según la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH), al menos 328 personas han muerto en el marco de la crisis. Organismos locales cuentan hasta 595. El Gobierno admite 200.

La CIDH responsabiliza al Gobierno de Nicaragua por crímenes “de lesa humanidad”, un señalamiento que ha sido recogido este viernes en un informe de la oficina de la Alta Comisionada de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos (Acnudh).

Actualmente en la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA) tiene abierto el proceso de aplicación de la Carta Democrática Interamericana contra Nicaragua, por rompimiento del orden constitucional, que de aplicarse suspendería al país del organismo.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar