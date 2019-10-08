OMS vincula miopía y sedentarismo, pero no se atreve aún con las pantallas

Por EFE martes 8 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ginebra.- El primer informe de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) sobre la visión en el mundo advirtió hoy que el excesivo tiempo que los niños pasan dentro de casa está ligado al aumento de problemas como la miopía, pero no establece un vínculo directo entre ello y el uso de móviles y otras pantallas.

El documento, presentado en Ginebra por la doctora española Alarcos Cieza, coordinadora de la OMS para la prevención de la ceguera y la sordera, revela que 2.200 millones de personas sufren diversos problemas oculares en el planeta, de los cuales 1.000 millones de casos podían haberse prevenido.

El envejecimiento de la población en muchos países y el acceso inadecuado a cuidados oftalmológicos (especialmente en países de ingresos bajos) explican en parte esas elevadas cifras, pero también han influido los cambios de estilos de vida, en particular el sedentarismo de los jóvenes.

“Hay que promover que los niños pasen más tiempo fuera de casa, porque ello no sólo va asociado a prevenir la obesidad, sino también a la miopía”, subrayó a Efe la doctora Cieza.

Sin embargo, ni ella ni el informe aconsejaron directamente un menor uso de ordenadores, televisores, móviles u otros dispositivos ante los que las personas pasan buena parte de su tiempo, prefiriendo hablar de la necesidad de “hacer más ejercicio” y de tener en general más actividades en el exterior.

El informe, subrayó la experta, se ha elaborado como respuesta que ha causado en la OMS el incremento en el número de personas con deficiencia visual, entre ellas las que sufren de glaucoma (76 millones en la actualidad, con una proyección de que lleguen a 95 millones en 2030).

La OMS indicó, asimismo, que casi la mitad de los problemas de visión actuales hubieran podido prevenirse y, en este sentido, pidió a los países que aún no incluyen los cuidados oftalmológicos en sus sistemas de seguridad social que lo hagan.

“Es inaceptable que 65 millones de personas sean ciegas o vean mal cuando esto se podría haber corregido de la noche a la mañana con una operación de cataratas, o que 800 millones sufran día a día por no poder acceder a unas gafas”, señaló en un comunicado el director general de la OMS, Thedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Según la organización con sede en Ginebra, se necesita una inversión adicional en cuidados oftalmológicos de 14.300 millones de dólares, especialmente en países de renta media y baja, y así acabar con los problemas oculares prevenibles que actualmente sufre una de cada siete personas en el mundo.

El informe subraya que los problemas de visión son cuatro veces más prevalentes en los países en desarrollo con respecto a las naciones más ricas y destaca que la ceguera total alcanza tasas hasta ocho veces más elevadas en regiones pobres del mundo.

Los hábitos alimentarios también influyen, ya que el mayor número de personas con diabetes tipo 2 aumenta los casos de retinopatía, y aunque con la edad crece la posibilidad de que la visión empeore, la OMS recalca con insistencia que no debe considerarse una mala vista como un problema asociado irremediablemente a la vejez.

“No hay que aceptar la pérdida de visión como una consecuencia natural o parte del proceso de envejecimiento, porque si uno recibe el tratamiento adecuado no hay porqué desarrollar una deficiencia visual”, señaló Cieza a Efe.

El informe se publica poco antes de que este jueves, 10 de octubre, se celebre el Día Mundial de la Visión, y según los expertos de la OMS quiere servir para dar pautas para la próxima diez década.

Anuncios