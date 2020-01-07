OMM: humo causado por los fuegos en Australia podría dar la vuelta al mundo

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ginebra.- La Organización Meteorológica Mundial (OMM) advirtió hoy que el humo causado por los devastadores incendios que afectan Australia, ya detectado al otro lado del Pacífico en Suramérica, podría dar la vuelta al mundo en las condiciones actuales.

“Satélites de la Administración Oceánica y Atmosférica de Estados Unidos muestran que el humo, visible ya en Chile y Argentina, está en camino de circunnavegar el planeta”, señaló en rueda de prensa en Ginebra la portavoz de la OMM Clare Nullis.

Los incendios en Australia, que causaron más de una veintena de muertes, destruyeron cientos de casas y generaron graves pérdidas económicas, provocan además un empeoramiento de la calidad del aire que supone “una amenaza para la salud”, recordó la fuente oficial.

En particular el humo puede impactar la salud de colectivos más sensibles, como niños, mujeres embarazadas y ancianos, y afectar a aquellos pacientes con enfermedades respiratorias y cardiacas, añadió en la misma rueda de prensa la portavoz de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Fadela Chaib.

Los fuegos en Australia “están causando una enorme destrucción de vida salvaje, ecosistemas y medio ambiente”, señaló Nullis, quien indicó que pese a que en los últimos días ha habido cierto respiro por la ligera bajada de temperaturas, lo peor podría estar por llegar, ya que el verano en el hemisferio sur apenas está empezando.

La portavoz de la OMM aseguró que si bien el cambio climático no es la única causa de esta ola de incendios, favorecidos por un tiempo inusualmente seco en el Índico oriental y húmedo en el occidental, el calentamiento global está “sin duda alguna” jugando un papel en la catastrófica situación en Australia.

“Informes de 2018 ya apuntaron un incremento a largo plazo del clima extremo en Australia, y el aumento de las temperaturas, de en torno a un grado centígrado en relación con la época preindustrial, está contribuyendo a este cambio”, subrayó Nullis.

