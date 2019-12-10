Ola de violencia en región colombiana deja 3 muertos y 6 vehículos quemados

Por EFE martes 10 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Una oleada de violencia en la región colombiana del Bajo Cauca, en el departamento de Antioquia (noroeste), ha dejado tres muertos, un herido, más de 100 desplazados y seis vehículos incendiados en las últimas horas, informaron este martes las autoridades.

El comandante de la Policía de Antioquia, coronel Giovanny Buitrago, afirmó a periodistas que en la noche del domingo supuestos miembros de Los Caparros, grupo armado ilegal surgido de la desmovilización de las paramilitares Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC), atacó a habitantes de la vereda (aldea) de San Antonio, en el municipio de Tarazá.

El oficial explicó que los criminales arrojaron una granada y luego hicieron “unos disparos indiscriminados contra algunos ciudadanos que se encontraban en la cancha de fútbol de esta vereda, ahí pierden la vida tres personas”.

“Luego en la huida ellos siguen haciendo disparos y terminan hiriendo a un ciudadano más que está siendo atendido en Medellín”, agregó el general Buitrago.

Los fallecidos son los mineros informales José Albeiro Villada Linares, Germán de Jesús Betancur López y Remberto Lucas Flórez.

Ante esta situación, más de 100 personas se desplazaron al corregimiento (pueblo) de El 12, que también hace parte de Tarazá, donde la Policía, la Gobernación de Antioquia y la Alcaldía municipal “les está brindando el acompañamiento”.

Por otra parte, la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) incendió anoche seis vehículos que transitaban por un sector conocido como El Socorro, en la vecina localidad de Valdivia, tras un combate con tropas de la Séptima División del Ejército colombiano, detalló esa institución en un comunicado.

“Sobre los sectores El 12 y El 15, también se presentaron combates, los terroristas pretendían realizar varias acciones criminales sobre la vía. Sin embargo, gracias a la rápida acción de las tropas del Ejército se han neutralizado los intentos de atentar contra la población civil”, agregó la información.

Ante esta situación, el presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, ordenó al comandante de las Fuerzas Militares, general Luis Fernando Navarro, “reforzar presencia en la troncal occidente vía Valdivia, Antioquia, para mantener orden y seguridad en la zona ante intimidación de criminales a transportadores”.

En la región del Bajo Cauca -que incluye los municipios de Tarazá, El Bagre, Nechí, Cáceres, Zaragoza y Caucasia- se cultiva y procesa cocaína que posteriormente es enviada fuera de Colombia desde el golfo caribeño de Morrosquillo.

Para hacerse con el control en esa región se enfrentan el ELN, Los Caparros, las disidencias de las FARC y el Clan del Golfo, la principal banda criminal del país.

