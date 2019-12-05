Ola de violencia en ciudad mexicana de Morelia deja 14 muertos en dos días

Por EFE miércoles 4 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Morelia (México).- Un total de 14 personas han muerto a balazos en los últimos dos días en la ciudad de Morelia, capital del occidental estado mexicano de Michoacán, informó este miércoles la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE).

La institución indicó que ha abierto diversas líneas de investigación, aunque en la mayoría de los casos se presume que se trata de venganzas entre integrantes de grupos de la delincuencia organizada.

El primer caso ocurrió el martes por la mañana a las afueras de una vivienda de la zona habitacional de San Juanito Itzícuaro, donde presuntos sicarios asesinaron a una adolescente de 16 años de edad y a un hombre de 30, quienes fueron sorprendidos cuando platicaban.

La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública Estatal informó que ese mismo día un comando armado mató a balazos a dos hombres que estaban en el interior de un negocio de lavado de vehículos, a solo un kilómetro de la residencia oficial del gobernador de Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles.

En otro hecho, Seguridad Pública reveló que un grupo armado irrumpió en una casa construida con láminas de cartón y madera, en un asentamiento ilegal en el Cerro del Quinceo -poniente de la ciudad-, asesinando a dos hombres y una mujer, aunque otra mujer resultó gravemente herida.

En una zona rural del Cerro del Quinceo, autoridades también encontraron el cadáver de una mujer con huellas de violencia y, al parecer, un impacto de bala.

Este miércoles, un comando de pistoleros irrumpió en una vivienda de la colonia 22 de Octubre, en el sur de la ciudad, donde asesinó a balazos a cuatro hombres.

Por otra parte, la Fiscalía también inició investigaciones por la muerte a balazos de un hombre en una zona rural cercana a la carretera que une a Morelia con el municipio de Charo, donde los agresores huyeron en un automóvil compacto.

Finalmente, autoridades precisaron que este miércoles un joven murió al ser baleado a orillas de un río en San Juanito Itzícuaro.

De acuerdo con información la Fiscalía y la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública Estatal, estos crímenes podrían estar relacionados con la lucha que mantienen entre sí carteles de la droga por el control de diversas operaciones ilícitas.

En Morelia, como en las principales ciudades de Michoacán, operan los carteles Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), los Caballeros Templarios y la Nueva Familia Michoacana, aunque esta última agrupación cuenta con su brazo armado autodenominado los Viagras.

