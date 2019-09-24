Ojo de tormenta tropical Karen se aproxima al sureste de Puerto Rico

Por EFE martes 24 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La tormenta tropical Karen se acerca lentamente a Puerto Rico y a las Islas Vírgenes y se prevé que en las “próximas horas” el centro de este sistema pase cerca o sobre estos territorios insulares, informó este martes el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de Estados Unidos.

Karen se mueve hacia el norte a 35 millas (75 km/h) y se encuentra a 35 millas (55 km) al sureste de San Juan (Puerto Rico) y a unas 70 millas (110 km) al oeste noroeste de la isla de St. Croix, según el boletín emitido a las 17.00 horas (21.00 GMT) por el NHC.

La agencia federal, con sede en Miami, mantiene el aviso de tormenta tropical para Puerto Rico, incluyendo las islas Culebra y Vieques, y las Islas Vírgenes estadounidenses, donde se prevén fuertes lluvias.

El NHC advierte que el resto del área de las Antillas Menores debe vigilar el progreso de Karen.

Se espera que la tormenta tropical produzca hasta el miércoles acumulaciones de lluvia de 2 a 4 pulgadas (de 50,8 a 101,6 milímetros), salvo en puntos aislados donde pueden llegar a 8 pulgadas (203,2 milímetros), en Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes.

En las islas de Sotavento la acumulación será de 1 a 3 pulgadas (25,4 a 76,2 milímetros) y en puntos aislado de 5 pulgadas (127 milímetros).

Las lluvias pueden resultar en deslizamientos e inundaciones repentinas con riesgo para la vida humana, apunta el centro meteorológico.

Además de Karen hay actualmente otras dos tormentas tropicales activas en la cuenca atlántica, Jerry y Lorenzo, de las cuales la primera es la más cercana a tierra y la segunda se convertirá en huracán hoy mismo aunque sin suponer amenaza para zonas pobladas, de acuerdo con los pronósticos del NHC.

Los vientos de Jerry, actualmente de 50 millas por hora (85 km/h), empezarán a sentirse hoy en las Bermudas.

El centro de la tormenta, que va a ir debilitándose lentamente, pasará mañana miércoles cerca de esas islas británicas.

Lorenzo por su parte mantiene vientos de 65 millas por hora (100 km/h) y puede llegar a ser un huracán este martes y fortalecerse a ciclón de categoría mayor el jueves en aguas abiertas del Atlántico.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar