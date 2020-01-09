OIM advierte haitianos deportados vuelven en el mismo día a República Dominicana

Por EFE jueves 9 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, PUERTO PRÍNCIPE.- La gran mayoría de los haitianos deportados por la República Dominicana vuelven a cruzar la frontera con el país vecino en el mismo día, advirtió la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).

El jefe de la misión de la OIM en Haití, Giuseppe Loprete, afirmó, en una entrevista con Efe, que, por este motivo, la política de deportaciones de la República Dominicana es “básicamente inútil”.

“Según nuestro análisis de la situación, esto (la deportación de haitianos) es básicamente inútil. Porque la mayoría los haitianos, una vez que son expulsados de la República Dominicana, regresan”, dijo Loprete.

El responsable de la OIM en Puerto Príncipe estimó que, según cálculos “conservadores”, la mitad de los expulsados “regresan inmediatamente” a la República Dominicana, usando otro paso fronterizo “o incluso el mismo”.

“Simplemente se dan la vuelta. Hay mucho dinero que se gasta en organizar esto, para hacer estas expulsiones legalmente, incluyendo el gasto en la logística, y vuelven en el mismo día”, agregó.

En 2019 las autoridades dominicanas deportaron 81,347 haitianos, según datos facilitados por la Dirección General de Migraciones a Efe, que comprenden entre el 1 de enero y el 23 de diciembre de 2019.

Loprete subrayó que en el último año ha habido “un aumento” en la emigración de haitianos hacia la República Dominicana, así como hacia otros países, como Estados Unidos, Canadá, Chile, Brasil, Bahamas o Turcos y Caicos.

El principal punto de partida de los emigrantes haitianos es el norte del país, zona donde la mayor parte de la población está afectada por la inseguridad alimentaria.

Desde el norte de Haití, los emigrantes “pueden ir a la República Dominicana solo cruzando la frontera por uno de los 100 pasos” que existen entre ambos países.

“Se calcula que entre 1,5 y 2 millones de haitianos viven en el extranjero y la población en Haití es de cerca de 10 millones. O sea, un quinto de la población vive fuera del país”, comentó Loprete.

El responsable de la OIM en Haití sugirió que, para encontrar una solución a largo plazo a este problema, se debe favorecer la movilidad laboral entre los países de la región, “porque los haitianos, aunque quisieran ir, legalmente no pueden”.

“Esta es la fuente del problema. Hay muchos migrantes que una vez que han llegado no pueden regularizarse y se quedan en el mercado negro o la economía gris”.

Loprete señaló que si ocurre un desastre natural, como el caso del huracán Dorian en Bahamas, o una crisis política, “hay miles de personas no regularizadas” que se exponen a ser repatriadas y terminar de vuelta en su país en “una situación más desesperada que antes de su partida”.

