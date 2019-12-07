Ofrece EEUU recompensa de cinco millones de dólares por “Chapo Isidro”

Por EFE viernes 6 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El Gobierno de Estados Unidos acusó al mexicano Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, presunto líder de un grupo criminal, de conspirar para distribuir drogas en ese país, y ofrece 5 millones de dólares por información que lleve a su captura o sentencia, indicó este viernes la embajada estadounidense.

La sede diplomática indicó en un comunicado que Meza, también conocido como el “Chapo Isidro” y de quien se cree que reside actualmente en México, es el líder de la organización criminal trasnacional Meza Flores, una importante organización narcotraficante basada en el estado de Sinaloa.

Señaló que el anuncio de la acusación contra Meza fue hecho por Brian Benczkowsi, subprocurador general a cargo de la División Criminal del Departamento de Justicia, y por Timothy Slater, subdirector a cargo de la Oficina de Campo de la Oficina Federal de Investigaciones (FBI) en Washington.

En la acusación contra Meza, de 37 años de edad, fechada el 26 de noviembre de 2019 se incluyen los cargos de haber conspirado para distribuir cocaína, metanfetamina, heroína y marihuana importadas desde México y otros puntos a Estados Unidos entre enero de 2005 y noviembre de 2019.

La embajada refirió que la Oficina de la FBI en Washington, en colaboración con el programa de recompensas antinarcóticos del Departamento de Estado, ha anunciado una recompensa de hasta 5 millones de dólares por información que lleve directamente al arresto o sentencia de Meza.

Quienes tengan información sobre Meza o su organización deben comunicarse con la FBI dentro de Estados Unidos, contactar a la embajada o consulado de Estados Unidos más cercano, o escribir un mensaje por internet a la agencia de investigación, señaló el comunicado.

El cartel de búsqueda de la FBI indica que Meza “anteriormente ocupaba un cargo alto como cabecilla de la organización delictiva trasnacional de los Beltrán Leyva y se le consideraba la mano derecha de Alfredo Beltrán Leyva antes que aprehendieran a este en 2008”.

Actualmente es considerado cabecilla de la organización delictiva trasnacional de Meza Flores, que además de ser supuestamente responsable del trasiego de grandes cantidades de droga hacia Estados Unidos, “principalmente ha controlado la distribución de narcóticos en partes de Sinaloa, el sur de Sonora y Nayarit, México”.

“Se le debe considerar armado y peligroso, y se corre el riesgo de que huya al extranjero”, dice el cartel de la FBI.

