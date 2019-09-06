Odebrecht entregó más de 5 millones de dólares para campañas en Ecuador, según exdirectivo

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Quito.- La constructora brasileña Odebrecht entregó más de cinco millones de dólares en sobornos para financiar las campañas políticas entre 2012 y 2014 del movimiento oficialista Alianza País cuando estaba liderado por el expresidente Rafael Correa.

Así lo atestiguó este viernes José Conceicao Santos, exdirectivo de la constructora en Ecuador, en un testimonio anticipado a través de vídeoconferencia desde el consulado ecuatoriano en Sao Paulo, y en relación al caso “Sobornos 2012-2016”.

Según un comunicado de la Fiscalía, Conceicao narró ante la jueza Daniella Camacho y la fiscal general del Estado, Diana Salazar, que Odebrecht tuvo que pagar una serie de comisiones, o coimas, para después poder acceder a contratos públicos.

Según el exdirectivo, en 2012 y 2013 se entregaron 2,6 millones de dólares para la campaña y 2,5 millones en 2014, “peajes” que tenían que pagar las empresas que quisieran participar en los sectores estratégicos de Ecuador.

Los montos se pactaron entre el directivo y el tío del exvicepresidente Jorge Glas, Ricardo Rivera, ambos en prisión tras ser condenados por un delito de asociación ilícita en otra ramificación de la trama de sobornos Odebrecht.

En la actual, conocida como “Sobornos 2012-2016”, la Fiscalía investiga la supuesta financiación irregular del partido Alianza País, cuando estaba en manos de Correa, que reside en Bélgica y ha sido legalmente vinculado al caso.

De acuerdo a Santos, los montos los solicitó el exvicepresidente Glas, otro de los sospechosos.

El empresario brasileño también señaló a Pamela Martínez, la entonces asesora del expresidente Correa, como una de las figuras implicadas en esta red de sobornos.

Con ella mantenía reuniones en un edificio del centro-norte de Quito, donde le entregaba el dinero en sobres.

Junto a Rivera, ella era una de las encargadas de recibir estas comisiones en efectivo, según el testimonio.

El brasileño, que trabajó con la Odebrecht entre 2010 y 2016, indicó además que fue el propio Glas quien “le solicitó aportes en 2013 para financiar la campaña presidencial” de Correa y que el exvicepresidente le dijo que “ese dinero lo descontaría del valor acordado en los peajes”.

En diciembre de 2016, el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos reveló que Odebrecht pagó 788 millones de dólares en sobornos en doce países de Latinoamérica y África.

En el caso de Ecuador, afirmó que entre 2007 y 2016 la constructora brasileña pagó coimas por más de 35,5 millones de dólares a “funcionarios del Gobierno”, lo que supuestamente le generó unos beneficios de más de 116 millones de dólares.

En total se investigan o han sido investigados 14 proyectos de construcción que fueron adjudicados a la firma brasileña, entre ellos el emblemático Metro de Quito, a lo que más recientemente se ha sumado el caso “Sobornos 2012-2016”.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar