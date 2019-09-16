Octava muestra de cine dominicano quiere mostrar país diverso y multicultural

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019
El embajador dominicano en Madrid, Olivo Rodríguez Huertas

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- La octava edición de la muestra “Todo cine todo Dominicana” llega a España este lunes con el objetivo de enseñar un país para más allá de las playas paradisíacas y de la buena comida, con películas que valoran la multiculturalidad del país caribeño.

Las diez películas seleccionadas y otras actividades tomarán lugar entre hoy y el próximo jueves en el Círculo Bellas Artes, la Casa de América, la Cineteca del Matadero y en el Centro Universitario de Artes TAI.

Serán proyecciones, charlas, mesas redondas y una conferencia sobre la evolución y los retos de la industria cinematográfica dominicana, según explica el embajador dominicano en Madrid, Olivo Rodríguez Huertas, en la presentación del evento.

El objetivo de los organizadores es el de “generar un espacio de oportunidades” y de “intercambio” entre miembros de la industria del cine dominicano y español, además de impulsar a la República Dominicana como destino fílmico.

“Gracias a la muestra, tanto el público español como el dominicano residente en este país tiene la posibilidad de disfrutar lo más reciente de nuestra filmografía”, dice Rodríguez Huertas.

“La muestra pretende servir de puente entre profesionales del mundo del cine de los dos países, así como dar a conocer las grandes oportunidades que la República Dominicana ofrece para la industria cinematográfica española”, agregó.

El embajador define como “exponencial” el crecimiento de la industria cinematográfica de su país desde la entrada en vigencia de la Ley de Cine 108-10, de fomento de la actividad cinematográfica, con la posibilidad de crear estudios de filmación, capacitar jóvenes y aumentar la promoción cinematográfica del país caribeño.

Los largometrajes seleccionados para esta edición del festival son: “Miriam Miente”, de Natalia Cabral y Oriol Estrada, “Juanita”, de Leticia Tonos Paniagua, “Lo que siento por ti”, de Raúl Camilo, “La Isla Rota”, de Félix Germán y “La Babería”, de Waddys Jásquez.

También se proyectarán los cortometrajes: “Jenni”, de Ray Hungría, “Fran Gil”, de Victor Yanik y “En Off”, de Carlos Villafuerte y “Panadero”, de Carla Franchesca.

El preestreno fue este domingo, en la Cineteca (Matadero), con el corto “Panadero” y la comedia “La Barbería”. El estreno será hoy, a las 21 horas, en el Círculos Bellas Artes, con la proyecciones de “Jenni” y “Lo que siento por ti”.

Organizan la muestra la Embajada de la República Dominicana, con apoyo de la Dirección General de Cine, del Ministerio de la Cultura, y el Ministerio de Turismo del país caribeño.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar