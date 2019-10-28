Ocho películas de 10 países en festival cine iberoamericano Huelva (España)

Por EFE lunes 28 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, HUELVA (España).- Ocho películas, en cuya producción participan 10 países, competirán por el Colón de Oro dentro de la Sección Oficial de Largometrajes en la 45 edición del Festival de Cine Iberoamericano de Huelva (España), que se celebrará del 15 y 22 de noviembre.

La organización del certamen ha dado a conocer hoy en una nota los títulos de estas cintas con representación de un amplio abanico de países latinoamericanos (Argentina, Cuba, México, Colombia, Guatemala, Perú y República Dominicana), a los que se suman Francia, USA y España, que participan en diferentes coproducciones.

En la lista están la argentina ‘Yo, adolescente’ (2019), dirigida por Lucas Santa Ana, que ya debutó en la gran pantalla con el filme ‘Como una novia sin sexo’ (2016); la coproducción ‘Eliades Ochoa, de Cuba y para el mundo’ (Cuba, México, Francia y USA, 2019), ópera prima de los directores Cynthia Biestek y Rubén Gómez; y desde Colombia llega ‘Los días de la ballena’ (2019), primer largometraje de Catalina Arroyave, que también escribe y produce esta cinta para hablarnos de las experiencias que han ido marcando su vida.

Se suman a estas el estreno en el largometraje de Armond Cohen, director de la mexicana ‘Souvenir’ (2019), para la que ha contado con la actriz Paulina Gaitán (protagonista de la serie ‘Narcos’); y la dominicana ‘El Proyeccionista’ (2019), dirigida por José María Cabral, seleccionada por la Academia de Hollywood para competir por el Oscar a la Mejor Película Internacional en la próxima edición de estos premios.

También optarán al Colón de Oro ‘La Maleta de Helios’ (2019), una película documental dirigida por Javier Angulo y Nacho A. Villar y coproducida por España y México; y ‘Pólvora en el corazón’ (Guatemala-España, 2019), la ópera prima de la cineasta guatemalteca Camila Urrutia.

Cierra la selección de largometrajes a concurso la coproducción entre Perú y España, dirigida por Melina León, ‘Canción sin nombre’ (2019), estrenada en la Quincena de Realizadores de Cannes 2019 y nominada al premio Caméra d’Or, además de seleccionada para más de 40 festivales internacionales de cine, ganando varios reconocimientos, incluido el prestigioso Premio Cinevision en el Festival de Cine de Múnich.

Anuncios