Obras para garantizar estabilidad de Notre Dame costarán 85 millones de euros

Por EFE sábado 30 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, París.- Las obras para garantizar la estabilidad de la catedral de Notre Dame costarán unos 85 millones de euros, señaló este sábado la Prefectura (delegación de Gobierno) de la región parisina en un informe de la situación del templo siete meses después del incendio que arrasó su cubierta y la aguja.

El coste incluye los estudios de diagnóstico y evaluación y el salario de los trabajadores contratados para esa operación. En total, según su informe, hay 39 empresas implicadas.

El análisis se publica un día después de la creación por decreto del nuevo ente público que se encargará de la restauración, presidido por el general Jean-Louis Georgelin y que está previsto que mantenga su primera reunión el próximo martes.

La Prefectura detalló que hasta que no se pueda garantizar una estabilidad y solidez “perfecta” del templo y se hayan eliminado los elementos inestables de albañilería o madera que amenazan con caer sobre la vía pública no se puede considerar que la situación está fuera de peligro.

De momento, las donaciones y promesas para la restauración de Notre Dame ascienden a 922 millones de euros.

La continuación de las obras estará a partir de ahora en manos del nuevo ente público y las respuestas técnicas necesarias para una reapertura progresiva de su explanada al público no llegarán hasta “principios del año que viene”.

La Prefectura añadió que de las 1.000 pruebas de plomo en sangre efectuadas desde el día del incendio, el 15 de abril, hasta el pasado 31 de octubre, solo 12 han apuntado una tasa superior al techo de 50 microgramos por litro de sangre.

La proporción, según sus datos, es similar a la estimada en la población de la región parisina en 2009, última referencia disponible.

Aunque las investigaciones ambientales no permiten excluir una exposición vinculada con el incendio, las pruebas revelan que los afectados también estuvieron expuestos a otras fuentes independientes del fuego.

No hay fecha definitiva para la “reinauguración” del templo, pero el general Georgelin convocó a los fieles el pasado 13 de noviembre para dentro de cinco años: “Os doy cita para un Te Deum en la catedral el 17 de abril de 2024”, dijo.

