Obispos católicos llaman a participar de manera libre en las primarias

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 3 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Conferencia del Episcopado Dominicano (CED) exhortó hoy a la ciudadanía a participar de manera respetuosa, responsable y libre en las primarias simultáneas del domingo, al tiempo de calificar de “inconcebible” que durante el proceso se produzcan acciones como el clientelismo y el soborno.

Los obispos católicos recordaron, en un documento, que el voto es un derecho, un deber y un ejercicio de conciencia.

“Hacemos un llamado a la sensatez para que los procesos electorales se desenvuelvan dentro de un clima civilizado que reflejen nuestra madurez y crecimiento democrático”, dijo la entidad.

La CED también pidió a los líderes y al pueblo en general a respetar los pactos y procesos entre los actores involucrados, tomando como referencia la institucionalidad establecida en las leyes de Partidos, Agrupaciones y Movimientos Políticos y la Orgánica del Régimen Electoral.

La cúpula católica del país exhortó a la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) a continuar dando “muestras de credibilidad” para fortalecer la confianza que el pueblo ha depositado en sus miembros.

“Invitamos a todos los hombres y mujeres de buena voluntad a que nos unamos en oración para que Dios nos dé la sabiduría para discernir lo que más convenga a nuestra patria”, destacaron los prelados.

Este domingo, y por primera vez en el país, se celebrarán elecciones primarias simultáneas en las que participarán los partidos de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD) y Revolucionario Moderno (PRM).

Estarán en disputa las candidaturas presidenciales de ambas formaciones, así como la mayoría de los escaños al Senado y la Cámara de Diputados y las alcaldías.

