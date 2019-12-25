Nuggets dan a Malone extensión de contrato hasta la temporada del 2022-23

Por EFE miércoles 25 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Denver (EE.UU.).- Los Nuggets de Denver le dejaron al entrenador Michael Malone el regalo de Navidad al darle una extensión de contrato hasta la temporada del 2022-23, de acuerdo a la información oficial que ofreció este martes el propio equipo de manera oficial.

Malone, de 48 años, recibió su segunda extensión en años consecutivos, lo que refleja el ascenso constante del equipo a la contienda de la Conferencia Oeste bajo su dirección técnica.

Los Nuggets (21-8) bajo la dirección de Malone llegaron a los playoffs por primera vez hace un año, avanzando a las semifinales de la Conferencia Oeste antes de perder una serie de siete juegos (3-4) ante Portland, que fue la sorpresa.

El CEO de los Nuggets, Josh Kroenke; el presidente de operaciones de baloncesto, Tim Connelly, y el gerente general, Arturas Karnisovas, contrataron a Malone en el 2015 al comienzo de una difícil reconstrucción de la franquicia y le permitieron desarrollar un núcleo cada vez más talentoso de jugadores jóvenes.

“Su incansable ética de trabajo y pasión se reflejan claramente en la mejora continua de nuestra plantilla”, declaró Connelly en un comunicado. “Estamos muy ilusionados de que continúe liderando nuestro equipo mientras tratamos de construir una organización a nivel de campeonato”.

El total de victorias de los Nuggets ha aumentado en cada una de sus temporadas (33, 40, 46 y 54). Los Nuggets tienen marca de 21-8 esta temporada, solo detrás de los Lakers de Los Ángeles en la clasificación del Oeste.

“Nada de esto sería posible sin el arduo trabajo, la dedicación y la confianza de nuestros jugadores, así como de todo el cuerpo técnico”, destacó Malone en un comunicado de prensa.

El máximo responsable técnico de los Nuggets dijo que los éxitos del equipo no hubiesen sido posibles sin el apoyo incondicional de la directiva y los aficionados.

“También me gustaría agradecer a los increíbles fanáticos en Denver que han ayudado a hacer del Pepsi Center -campo de los Nuggets- uno de los lugares más difíciles para jugar en la NBA una vez más”.

Malone insistió que el objetivo final del equipo no será otro que el de alcanzar el título de campeones de la NBA.

“Espero continuar con nuestro objetivo final de ganar campeonatos de la NBA”, subrayó Malone, quien entre los entrenadores asistentes de confianza tiene al español Jordi Fernández.

Anuncios