Nueva Zelanda abre el primer “banco de esperma” del mundo de portadores del VIH

Por EFE miércoles 27 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SIDNEY.- Nueva Zelanda abrió este miércoles lo que ha sido descrito como el “primer banco de esperma” del mundo en recibir y proporcionar semen procedente de portadores del virus de inmunodeficiencia adquirida (VIH), con objeto de combatir el estigma social asociado a la enfermedad.

Días antes del Día Mundial de la Lucha contra el SIDA, el 1 de diciembre, la iniciativa ha sido puesta en marcha por tres ONG locales con objeto de mostrar al público que el virus no puede transmitirse mediante la reproducción cuando el portador está recibiendo el adecuado tratamiento con retrovirales.

Por el momento tres hombres que han recibido dicho tratamiento con éxito han donado su esperma al banco, según el medio local New Zealand Herald.

El banco de esperma, que ha sido bautizado como “Sperm Positive” y funciona exclusivamente a través de Internet, tiene como cometido poner en contacto a las personas receptoras y a los donantes con clínicas de fertilidad para realizar la inseminación.

“Sperm Positive también está diseñado para concienciar sobre la disponibilidad y receptividad de servicios de fertilidad para personas que tienen VIH, un hecho que es poco conocido”, añade.

Hay en torno a 3.800 personas seropositivas en Nueva Zelanda, que tiene una población de algo más de 4,7 millones de habitantes, mientras que en el mundo hay un total de 37,9 millones de personas portadoras del VIH, según la agencia de las Naciones Unidas ONUSIDA.

