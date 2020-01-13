Nueva York viola los derechos a más de un millón de electores, según tribunal

La jueza Alison J. Nathan, de la corte federal para el distrito sur de Nueva York, emitió el pasado viernes una “decisión histórica” al señalar que la negativa del Estado a incluir votantes inactivos en las listas electorales viola la cláusula de Igualdad de Protección de la Constitución y la Ley nacional de Registro de Votantes de 1993.

La Latino Justice PRLDEF (Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Educational Fund), y la Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (fundada en 1963 a solicitud del presidente John F. Kenendy), organizaciones de derechos civiles que defendieron a los votantes en el pleito, indicaron este lunes en un comunicado que la demanda fue presentada en 2017 a nombre de la ONG Common Cause.

La decisión de la jueza Nathan surge luego de un juicio de cuatro días que se realizó el pasado octubre en la corte federal en Manhattan.

De acuerdo con las organizaciones, durante ese proceso la jueza Nathan citó pruebas exhaustivas de la práctica de Nueva York de colocar a votantes como “inactivo” si una correspondencia de la Junta Electoral es devuelta, lo que dijo ha resultado en que decenas de miles de votantes pasaron de manera incorrecta a esa categoría debido a errores del servicio postal.

Indicaron además en el comunicado que la jueza determinó que la negativa a incluir los nombres de esos votantes en las listas usadas en los centros de votación causó la privación del derecho de voto, la confusión y la demora para estos electores.

Durante el juicio, la jueza escuchó los testimonios de Denise y Angela Roberts y el de Stephanie Goldberg, afectadas por esta política de la Junta Electoral.

La jueza Nathan ordenó a la Junta Electoral que provea los nombres de los votantes que han sido catalogados como “inactivos” y que de acuerdo con las organizaciones, son más de un millón.

El Estado tiene 30 días para apelar la decisión, que según la organización nacional sin ánimo de lucro Common Cause, “es una gran victoria para los neoyorquinos”.

“Latino Justice aplaude esta victoria constitucional que establece un precedente a medida que nos acercamos a importantes ciclos electorales del 2020”, indicó en el comunicado su presidente Juan Cartagena.

Mientras que Kristen Clarke, directora ejecutiva del Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights, afirmó que la decisión “derriba un muro que amenazaba con bloquear a millones de votantes de Nueva York de las urnas y también debe servir como precedente contra los esfuerzos para suprimir los derechos de voto en todo el país”.