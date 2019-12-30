Nueva York quiere saber cuántas mujeres hay en la dirección de sus empresas

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Nueva York realizará un estudio para conocer el número de mujeres en las juntas directivas de la empresas nacionales e internacionales que tienen licencia para operar en el estado, con el objetivo de guiar políticas que aseguren una mayor presencia femenina en los cuadros directivos.

Según un comunicado del gobernador neoyorquino, Andrew Cuomo, el estudio, cuya ejecución será respaldada por una ley, incluirá el número de mujeres directivas así como un análisis de la evolución de la presencia de mujeres en la cúpula de las compañías radicadas en el estado.

Cuomo indicó que esta iniciativa se enmarca dentro de las políticas para favorecer la igualdad de género en los lugares de trabajo.

“Desde las leyes de igualdad, hasta las políticas más fuertes del país contra el acoso sexual, Nueva York está liderando la lucha por la igualdad de género en los lugares de trabajo; pero nuestro trabajo no estará hecho hasta que las mujeres estén mejor representadas en los niveles más altos de las organizaciones”, dijo Cuomo.

Según la normativa por la que se realizará la investigación, que fue firmada este lunes por el gobernador y que entrará en vigor en tres meses, los resultados del estudio tendrán que publicarse antes del 1 de febrero de 2022.

Para la senadora estatal Liz Krueger, citada en el comunicado, hay una falta de representación de mujeres en los órganos de dirección de las empresas, lo que constituye “un problema persistente con implicaciones de largo alcance para los empleados y los consumidores”.

Según Krueger, las compañías con menos de tres mujeres en sus cuadros directivos tienen un “peor desempeño financiero”.

Por su parte, la congresista Rebecca Seawright declaró que con este paso, Nueva York quiere convertirse en un “ejemplo internacional para la responsabilidad corporativa”.

