Nueva York quiere prohibir que productos dirigidos a mujeres sean más caros

Por EFE domingo 22 de diciembre, 2019
Andrew Cuomo, gobernador de Nueva York

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, anunció este domingo una propuesta para prohibir que los productos dirigidos a las mujeres tengan precios más altos que otros similares pensados para hombres.

La intención de Cuomo es terminar con el llamado “impuesto rosa”, un fenómeno documentando en numerosos estudios según el cual muchos artículos y servicios promocionados como femeninos resultan más caros que otros iguales para varones.

“Es discriminatorio y repugnante para nuestros valores y le vamos a poner fin”, dijo el gobernador en un comunicado.

Su propuesta figura dentro de un paquete de medidas de cara a 2020 e incluye legislación que prohibiría la discriminación de precios por género y que requeriría a ciertos negocios publicar listas de precios de sus servicios, bajo pena de multas.

En un informe elaborado en 2015, el Ayuntamiento de Nueva York analizó los precios de juguetes, ropa, productos cosméticos y de higiene y confirmó que en el 42 por ciento de los casos los dirigidos a mujeres eran más caros.

Según los datos recogidos, los artículos para mujeres costaban de media un 7 por ciento más que otros similares para hombres, con la mayor diferencia (un 13 por ciento) en los productos para el cuidado personal.

Así, el gobernador neoyorquino subraya que a lo largo de su vida, una mujer tendrá que pagar miles de dólares más que un hombre por productos similares, lo que termina afectando su renta disponible y sus ahorros.

A ello se suma, recordó, el problema de la brecha salarial, por el que tradicionalmente las mujeres ingresan menos que sus compañeros varones por trabajos similares.

“Durante demasiado tiempo las mujeres y las niñas se han enfrentado a discriminación social y económica en todos los aspectos de su vida, pero en Nueva York estamos liderando la lucha por una igualad de género real”, subrayó Cuomo.

