Nueva York prohibirá por ley que acosadores sexuales usen el metro y autobús

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020
Andrew Cuomo, gobernador de Nueva York

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, ha adelantado este martes que propondrá una ley para vetar la entrada al servicio de transporte urbano de delincuentes sexuales de alto riesgo y de personas que hayan cometido “repetidas” infracciones sexuales.

La medida recogerá prohibiciones de hasta tres años de acceder al metro, el autobús o al sistema de ferrocarriles del estado neoyorquino.

La ley permitirá a los jueces que incluyan en las sentencias contra delincuentes sexuales la prohibición de hacer uso de las instalaciones públicas de transporte.

Saltarse dicho veto judicial será considerado como una falta, bajo la nueva legislación.

“Los usuarios del servicio de transporte merecen sentirse seguros y nosotros tenemos la obligación de garantizar que no serán el objetivo de delincuentes sexuales”, dijo Cuomo, citado en un comunicado de su oficina.

No es la primera vez que las autoridades del estado y la ciudad de Nueva York proponen este tipo de medidas.

El pasado marzo, el alcalde de Nueva York, Bill de Blasio, se mostró favorable a una legislación que apartara del metro a los depredadores sexuales, aunque recordó que debería ser aprobada por las autoridades estatales, que son la que tienen competencia sobre el sistema metropolitano de transporte.

Esta cuestión ha sido abordada periódicamente, coincidiendo con casos de acoso o exhibicionismo registrados en los servicios de transporte.

En marzo de 2019, por ejemplo, el tabloide The New York Post publicó un reportaje sobre una decena de hombres que habían sido arrestados repetidamente por tocar a mujeres dentro del metro o por mostrarles sus genitales, lo que desató el descontento de parte de la ciudadanía en las redes.

Al tratarse de comportamientos considerados habitualmente como delitos menores, estos reincidentes quedan en libertad rápidamente y muchos vuelven a cometerlos.

“Suficiente es suficiente. Si queremos que nuestro sistema público de transportes mejore, necesitamos encontrar un equilibrio entre el derecho de alguien a tener acceso al transporte público y la seguridad de los usuarios”, dijo hoy el gobernador.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar