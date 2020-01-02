Nueva York prohibirá comprar por internet componentes para construir armas

Por EFE jueves 2 de enero, 2020
El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, anunció este jueves una de sus propuestas para el debate sobre el estado de Nueva York de 2020 y que consistirá en prohibir a los ciudadanos adquirir por internet componentes que sirvan para construir armas, comúnmente denominadas como “fantasma”.

Asimismo, la propuesta contempla que todas las partes de las armas tengan un número de serie y solo se puedan obtener en tiendas con licencia con el objetivo de dificultar la creación de nuevas armas que no se puedan rastrear, según ha informado la oficina del gobernador en un comunicado.

Las partes de las armas solo podrán ser obtenidas por personas con licencia y, con esta norma, el proceso para comprar los componentes por separado será el mismo que para adquirir un arma entera, ya sea corta, un rifle o una escopeta.

A la par, también se crearán sanciones por delitos menores y mayores por violar estas nuevas disposiciones.

“Nueva York es el estado más seguro de la nación en cuanto a protección contra las armas, pero cada día personas peligrosas intentan encontrar nuevas maneras de saltarse la ley”, dijo Cuomo, que agregó que se trata de “sentido común”.

“Esta medida terminará con las armas que no se pueden rastrear y requerirá a cualquiera que quiera construir su propia arma que salga de las sombras de una vez por todas”, señaló el gobernador.

Los llamados “kits del 80 por ciento” permiten a individuos que de otra manera no podrían comprar armas adquirirlas sin estar terminadas y completar el 20 por ciento restante en sus casas.

Estos paquetes no tienen números de serie y son irrastreables para las autoridades y, según la nota, el número de armas de este tipo aumentó considerablemente en Nueva York en 2019, con docenas de incautaciones a lo largo del estado.

También han sido utilizadas en tiroteos masivos como el del instituto Saugus en California, el pasado noviembre.

