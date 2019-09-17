Nueva York aprueba la prohibición de cigarrillos electrónicos de sabores

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Nueva York ha dicho adiós a la venta de cigarrillos electrónicos de sabores y de la nicotina líquida para vapeo, el segundo estado del país, después de que el Departamento de Salud neoyorquino diera luz verde a una orden ejecutiva del gobernador Andrew Cuomo, que entra en vigor de forma inmediata.

“Es innegable que las empresas de vapeo están usando deliberadamente sabores como el chicle, (…) y el algodón de azúcar para enganchar a los jóvenes a los cigarrillos electrónicos. Es una crisis de salud pública y termina hoy”, afirmó Cuomo en un comunicado.

“Nueva York no está esperando que el gobierno federal actúe y prohibiendo los cigarrillos electrónicos con sabor protegemos la salud pública y ayudamos a evitar que innumerables jóvenes formen hábitos costosos, insalubres y potencialmente mortales”, agregó.

La orden ejecutiva del pasado 15 de septiembre, que según Cuomo tiene el fin de combatir el aumento del consumo de esos productos entre los jóvenes, generó de inmediato controversia con la industria de los cigarrillos electrónicos, que ha advertido que tomará acciones legales.

Un comité del Departamento de Salud se reunió este martes de emergencia para evaluar la acción de Cuomo, cuya administración ha tomado varias medidas en contra del tabaquismo juvenil, entre ellas aumentar la edad de fumar a 21 años, y dio luz verde a la iniciativa, que incluye otros productos para el vapeo.

Sin embargo, la prohibición no incluye el sabor del mentol, lo que Salud se propone evaluar en un periodo de catorce días, de acuerdo con el comunicado.

Cerca de una veintena de organizaciones de salud y de padres en contra del vapeo habían pedido este martes en una carta pública al director del Departamento de Salud estatal, Howard Zucker, que la prohibición incluyera el mentol.

Los grupos, entre ellos la Asociación del Corazón y la Asociación del Pulmón de EE.UU., March of Dimes o la Academia de Médicos de Familia de Nueva York, alegaron que ese “agujero” en la prohibición permitirá a la industria del tabaco continuar atrayendo a los menores con cigarrillos electrónicos de mentol.

Según datos del Departamento de Salud, el 40 % de los estudiantes de último año de escuela superior y el 27 % de los estudiantes de escuela superior en este estado están usando cigarrillos electrónicos.

También ha señalado que en 2018 el 27,4 % de los estudiantes en escuela superior usaban el cigarrillo electrónico, un 160 % más alto de lo que fue en el 2014, cuando era de 10,5 %.

Los dueños de tiendas de vapeo aseguran que la acción de la administración de Cuomo resultará en la pérdida de miles de empleos y que llevará a muchos, que usan el vapeo en un intento por dejar de fumar, a volver al uso de los cigarrillos tradicionales.

Al emitir la orden ejecutiva, Cuomo también ordenó a los cuerpos de seguridad que redoblen sus esfuerzos para atajar la venta de estos productos a los jóvenes y menores de edad.

Además, adelantó que preparará una nueva legislación para combatir la “publicidad engañosa” de los cigarrillos electrónicos dirigida a los menores de edad.

“El alarmantemente alto número de jóvenes en Nueva York que están usando productos de vapeo es nada menos que una crisis de salud pública. Estas regulaciones son parte de muchos pasos cruciales que estamos tomando para combatir esta tendencia perturbadora”, señaló Zucker en el comunicado.

El pasado 4 de septiembre la gobernadora de Michigan, la también demócrata Gretchen Whitmer, ordenó al Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos que emitiera reglas de emergencia prohibiendo la venta de cigarrillos electrónicos con sabores artificiales que contengan nicotina, en las tiendas minoristas y por internet.

La medida también provocó reacciones cuando la Asociación Estadounidense de Vaporizadores, que promueve los cigarrillos electrónicos como una ayuda para que los fumadores abandonen los cigarrillos tradicionales, denunció la decisión de Whitmer e indicó que apoyaría cualquier demanda legal para anularla.

