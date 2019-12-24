Notre Dame de París se queda sin misa de Navidad por primera vez en 216 años

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, París.- Notre Dame se queda este año sin la tradicional misa de Navidad, algo que no ocurría desde 1803, a causa del incendio del pasado abril que devastó la catedral de París, y la celebración a cargo del deán, Patrick Chauvet, se ha desplazado a la iglesia de Saint Germain l’Auxerrois.


Esa iglesia se encuentra a un kilómetro de distancia y se ha convertido desde el siniestro en “catedral por sustitución” y así acoge cada domingo la misa que preside el arzobispo de la ciudad, Michel Aupetit.

“Los andamios siguen amenazando”, explicó este martes en una entrevista a la emisora “RTL” Chauvet, quien añadió que harán falta “varios meses” para desmontarlos con cuidado para que no se desestabilice el conjunto de la catedral.

Son 500 toneladas de tubos metálicos que hay que retirar uno a uno y una vez que se termine habrá que verificar el estado de las bóvedas que estuvieron sometidas a temperaturas de entre 900 y 1.000 grados durante el incendio, precisó Aupetit, en otra entrevista este martes a “Le Parisien”.

Eso significa que habrá que esperar a la primavera para poder plantearse un calendario de las obras, que no podrán comenzar hasta comienzos de 2021, advirtió Aupetit, que por su parte oficiará la misa de Nochebuena en un circo.

Sólo en la fase de consolidación, se van a gastar 85 millones de euros. Por ahora se han recibido promesas de donaciones de 900 millones de 110 países y siguen llegando, según Chauvet.

“Eso muestra que hay una dimensión afectiva” con Notre Dame, “corazón de Francia y de la historia de Francia”, subrayó.

El general Jean-Louis Georgelin, que dirige la entidad constituida para dirigir la reconstrucción de Notre Dame, ha fijado como fecha para que pueda reanudarse la actividad el 16 de abril de 2024, cinco años después del incendio.

