Netflix prepara una secuela para “Vikings” con 24 episodios nuevos

martes 19 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- El gigante del “streaming” Netflix adquirió los derechos para rodar la secuela de la serie “Vikings”, emitida hasta su sexta temporada por el canal televisivo History Channel, y que en su nueva etapa constará de 24 episodios y se llamará “Vikings: Valhalla”.

La nueva etapa de la serie seguirá contando con el creador original, Michael Hirst, aunque no está claro si la tanda de episodios se dividirá en dos temporadas o será una única, adelantó hoy el medio especializado The Hollywood Reporter.

“Vikings: Valhalla” comenzará 100 años después de la trama original emitida por History Channel y narrará las aventuras de los vikingos “más famosos que jamás hayan existido: Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada y el rey normando Guillermo el Conquistador (un descendiente vikingo)”, avanzó la compañía sobre el argumento.

“Estos hombres y mujeres iniciarán nuevos caminos mientras luchan por sobrevivir en una Europa en constante cambio y evolución”, añadió.

La secuela anunciada hoy por Netflix estaba anteriormente en los planes de los productores desde el pasado enero, cuando se indicó que la serie original acabaría en su sexta temporada, cuyo estreno está previsto para el próximo 4 de diciembre.

En su emisión original cada temporada de “Vikings” constaba de 20 episodios, por lo que la plataforma habría apostado fuerte por el nuevo formato, que escribirá y producirá Jeb Stuart.

Precisamente, la ficción original no está en el catálogo de Netflix en EE.UU., pues sus derechos de emisión en línea pertenecen a Hulu y Amazon, aunque fuentes de la industria audiovisual esperan que el acuerdo también contemple la inclusión de la exitosa serie en el catálogo de la plataforma.

Estrenada en 2013, “Vikings” se alzó como uno de los mayores éxitos recientes para los estudios Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer después de unos años complejos para la histórica compañía.

Tras el acierto con la serie sobre el medievo llegaron otros éxitos como “The Handmaid’s Tale” y “Fargo”, ambas galardonadas con premios Emmy.

