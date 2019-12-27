Netanyahu revalida su liderazgo en el Likud con más del 70 % de los votos

Por EFE jueves 26 de diciembre, 2019
Primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Jerusalén.- El primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, revalidó este jueves el liderazgo en su partido derechista Likud con el 72 % de los votos frente a su rival Guideon Saar que no superó el 30 %.

Netanyahu proclamó su victoria antes del recuento final en el que más de 41.792 votantes optaron por su candidatura, frente a los 15.885 de Saar, pese a estar acusado de corrupción, lo que le lleva automáticamente a encabezar la lista electoral del Likud en las próximas elecciones del 2 de marzo.

