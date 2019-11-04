Nayib Bukele pide respeto a Nicolás Maduro por llamarle “traidor” y “pelele”

Por EFE domingo 3 de noviembre, 2019
Nayib Bukele, presidente de El Salvador

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Salvador.- El presidente de El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, pidió este domingo a su homólogo de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, que le respete después de que le llamara “traidor y pelele del imperialismo”, tras la decisión del mandatario centroamericano de expulsar al cuerpo diplomático de la nación suramericana.


“Más respeto Sr. @NicolasMaduro (Nicolás Maduro). Habla de un presidente electo democráticamente, a diferencia suya”, expresó Bukele en su cuenta de Twitter.

El mandatario agregó que “en El Salvador, sin estar sobre mares de petróleo, un rollo de papel higiénico no nos cuesta el salario de un mes”.

El presidente Maduro calificó este domingo de “traidor y pelele del imperialismo” a Bukele, quien el sábado ordenó expulsar a los diplomáticos venezolanos acreditados en su país.

“Da vergüenza ver cómo se derrite frente al imperialismo una persona que llegó a la Presidencia con alguna esperanza para el pueblo salvadoreño”, dijo Maduro en la clausura del “Encuentro Antimperialista de Solidaridad, por la Democracia y contra el Neoliberalismo” que se celebra en La Habana.

Maduro, cuya presencia en este foro no había sido anunciada, aseguró que “ningún mequetrefe va a separar a los pueblos de El Salvador y Venezuela” y advirtió de que “el que se mete con nosotros se seca, y se secará Bukele”.

El Gobierno venezolano aplicó este domingo el principio de reciprocidad y ordenó la expulsión de los diplomáticos de El Salvador acreditados en Caracas, según informó el ministro de Exteriores, Jorge Arreaza.

El canciller de Maduro también arremetió contra Bukele, quien -dijo- “asume oficialmente el triste papel de peón de la política exterior de EE.UU., al dar oxígeno a su estrategia de agresión contra el pueblo venezolano”.

Según un comunicado publicado por el gobernante salvadoreño en sus redes sociales, la expulsión del cuerpo diplomático venezolano acreditado en El Salvador responde al desconocimiento de “la legitimidad del gobierno (del presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás) Maduro”, y al reconocimiento como presidente encargado del país del jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó.

En reiteradas ocasiones, Bukele, de la derechista Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional (GANA), se ha pronunciado en contra “del régimen de Maduro”, hasta el punto de que decidió no invitarle a su toma de posesión, el pasado 1 de junio.

