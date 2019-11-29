Naomi Watts inaugura la 18 edición del Festival de Cine de Marrakech

viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019
Naomi Watts

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Marrakech (Marruecos).- La actriz estadounidense Naomi Watts fue la encargada de inaugurar hoy la 18 edición del Festival Internacional del Film de Marrakech (FIFM), el más destacado de Marruecos y uno de los más importantes de África.

Watts protagonizó las miradas y las fotos en la “alfombra roja” de entrada al festival, en el Palacio de Congresos de Marrakech, en competencia con la francesa Marion Cotillard y la escocesa Tilda Swinton, que será la presidenta del jurado en esta edición.

El discurso más aplaudido fue sin duda el de Swinton, vestida con un llamativo traje chaqueta de color rosa, quien hizo un canto al séptimo arte, esa, dijo, “máquina de empatía capaz de suspender el tiempo y el espacio” y que es capaz de “recoger lo mejor de nuestros sueños y lo peor de nuestros miedos”.

Swinton y el jurado -compuesto por cineastas y actores de Francia, Afganistán, Brasil, Reino Unido y Marruecos- tendrán que elegir entre las catorce películas que componen la sección a concurso y cuya ganadora será proclamada el próximo sábado.

Además de esta sección oficial, habrá otras secciones que en total sumarán un centenar de filmes procedentes de 34 países, entre los que este año destacan las películas de Australia, elegida como país invitado.

La película que abrió el festival fue “Knives Out” (“Entre navajas y secretos”), una intriga familiar con numerosos giros en la trama hasta desvelar al verdadero culpable del crimen de un afamado escritor que deja una riquísima herencia.

En paralelo, se proyectaba en la plaza Yamaa el Fna -verdadero centro neurálgico de Marrakech- la película “King Kong”, una proyección abierta en gran pantalla para todos los públicos que se repetirá con distintos filmes durante toda la semana y que se ha convertido en una de las señas de identidad de este festival.

El festival cuanta además con una sección de “Conversación con-” en la que afamados actores o directores, como los americanos Robert Redford y Harvey Keitel, los franceses Bertrand Tavernier y Marion Cotillard o la india Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

La estrella absoluta del festival de este año será Robert Redford, que no llegará hasta el final para participar en la conversación del sábado próximo y asistir a la gala de clausura.

