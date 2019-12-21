Nadal se impone en la batalla con Tsitsipas y reconquista Abu Dabi

Por EFE sábado 21 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Redacción deportes.- El español Rafael Nadal se impuso en la dura batalla del torneo de exhibición de Abu Dabi al griego Stefanos Tsitsipas para reconquistar el éxito en la competición que conquistó por quinta vez en su carrera.

Fue un duelo impropio del momento. Es Abu Dabi un evento de pretemporada. De preparación para el arranque del curso venidero. Casi un mes atrás Nadal lideraba a España para conquistar la nueva Copa Davis en Madrid.

Mostró un alto nivel de juego para superar en más de tres horas al tenista heleno, uno de los jugadores más representativos de la generación que llega con fuerza para poner en cuestión el dominio del propio Nadal, Novak Djokovic o Roger Federer.

Nadal se impuso por 6-7(3), 7-5 y 7-6(3) en un choque apretado, sin regalos por parte de ninguno de los finalistas y con opciones para ambos. El séptimo triunfo en ocho enfrentamientos del español sobre el griego fue acompañado de una remontada.

Tsitsipas, ganador de las Finales ATP, resistió en cada manga. Nadal dominó el primer set, rompió en el noveno juego y sacó para cerrar el parcial y tomó ventaja. Pero el griego logró el ‘break’ y llevó el desenlace al desempate en el que fue mejor.

Reaccionó el español. La igualdad se mantuvo hasta el tramo final. Nadal se apuntó el segundo set al resto por 7-5 y llevó la resolución del choque al parcial definitivo. Tuvo también ocasión el número uno del mundo cuando se situó con 4-2 pero volvió a emerger Tsitsipas que se apuntó el servicio del español. El final tuvo otro desempate, donde fue mejor Nadal, que logró el triunfo y el torneo en la final más larga de Abu Dabi.

“Significa mucho para mí este quinto título y acabar el año así es fantástico. Qué puedo decir del partido de hoy….tres horas. es un reto enfrentarse a Stefanos, un gran jugador, eléctrico, al que deseo lo mejor para la temporada”, dijo Nadal al término del partido.

“Cada año que pasa uno tiene un año más y no se sabe lo que puede pasar. Pero espero volver”, añadió sobre la pista el español, el tenista con más títulos de Abu Dabi.

Previamente, Novak Djokovic, eliminado en semifinales por Tsitsipas, logró el tercer puesto del torneo al ganar al ruso Karen Khachanov por 7-5 y 6-3.

