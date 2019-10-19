Nadal se casa en Mallorca entre la discreción

Por EFE sábado 19 de octubre, 2019
Los invitados a la boda de Rafa Nadal y Mery Perelló, entre ellos el tío de Rafa y exfutbolista Miguel Ángel Nadal.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Palma.- Algunos de los invitados que han asistido este sábado a la boda del tenista Rafa Nadal con Mery Perelló, entre ellos los reyes Don Juan Carlos y Doña Sofía, han empezado a abandonar sobre las 18.30 horas sa Fortalesa, la finca de Pollença, al norte de Mallorca, donde se ha celebrado el enlace.


La discreción ha sido la nota dominante de una boda a la que los invitados han accedido en coches, minibuses y autocares, de manera que prácticamente solo se les ha podido ver a través de las ventanillas.

Buena parte de los familiares y amigos de la pareja se han congregado por la mañana en la Academia de Rafa Nadal, en Manacor, desde donde han salido dos autobuses hacia Pollença.

En ellos iban, entre otras personas, los tíos de Nadal, Toni (su exentrenador), Miquel Àngel (exfutbolista del Barça y la selección) y Rafa, que han acudido por la mañana a ese punto de encuentro para ir juntos hacia la finca privada situada en la península de la Punta Avançada y donde solo se puede acceder con permiso.

Dirigiéndose a sa Fortalesa también se ha visto al actual entrenador de Nadal, el tenista mallorquín Carlos Moyà, con su mujer, Carolina Cerezuela.

Otros amigos de los contrayentes han acudido desde el hotel del puerto de Pollença donde se alojan como los tenistas Marc López, Feliciano López, David Ferrer y el argentino Juan Mónaco, el entrenador Francis Roig, el médico Ángel Ruiz-Cotorro y los empresarios Manuel Piñera y Richard Mille.

La diseñadora Rosa Clará ha confirmado en redes sociales ser la autora del vestido que ha lucido la novia. “Nos sentimos enormemente orgullosos por haber formado parte en un día tan especial, la boda de Mery Perelló y Rafa Nadal. Nos encantaría felicitar a la pareja por su matrimonio, ¡los mejores deseos!”, ha asegurado la diseñadora.

La diseñadora ha escrito que la novia “estaba espectacular” y sobre el vestido elaborado en el Atelier de Rosa Clará ha detallado que es “un elegante y sofisticado diseño de alta costura, de líneas puras y delicadas”, con escote caja y manga larga, realizado en encaje francés, inspirado en el movimiento artístico Art Déco, compuesto por motivos gráficos y florales.

Clará ha añadido que el diseño está bordado a mano, con micropedrería incrustada en el dibujo y que la falda, de línea evasé, está confeccionada en crepe de seda natural con una ligera sobrecola extraíble.