Nadal regresa con una trabajada victoria ante Raonic en la Copa Laver

Por EFE sábado 21 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ginebra.- El español Rafael Nadal logró una sufrida victoria frente al canadiense Milos Raonic en la Copa Laver, el torneo entre selecciones de Europa y del Resto del Mundo, por 6-3 y 7-6 (1), en el primer partido tras ganar el Abierto de Estados Unidos hace dos semanas.

Después de casi dos semanas de descanso en Mallorca, Nadal confirmó que sigue en gran estado de forma al vencer al canadiense, número 24 en el ránking ATP, en un duelo que pese a constar de sólo dos sets necesitó más de dos horas de juego y es por ahora el más largo disputado en esta edición del torneo.

El número dos mundial pareció salir algo frío en los primeros minutos del encuentro, mostrando dudas en sus tres primeros servicios y teniendo que remontar ocho puntos de break en ellos, pero hizo valer su experiencia y su gusto por jugar en situaciones límite.

Parecía por momentos que Nadal quería dar a Raonic falsas esperanzas de ganar fácilmente, y si es así la estrategia dio finalmente sus frutos porque justo cuando el canadiense parecía estar más cómodo en la cancha fue cuando el manacorense rompió por sorpresa dos de sus servicios, para llevarse el primer set.

En el segundo regresó son embargo la igualdad entre los dos contendientes, que obligó a llegar a un desempate en el que Nadal no perdonó y apenas dio opciones al canadiense.

Con esta victoria, el español acumula ya 11 partidos ganados de forma consecutiva, y no sabe lo que es la derrota desde mediados de julio, cuando cayó en semifinales de Wimbledon ante Roger Federer, quien hoy, como compañero suyo en el equipo europeo, le dio numerosos consejos y palabras de ánimo desde el banquillo.

Tras el partido de Nadal, el campeonato entre las mejores raquetas de Europa y las del Resto del Mundo se coloca 7-3 para los primeros a falta de una jornada, por lo que los del Viejo Continente necesitan tres victorias más en los cinco partidos restantes para llevarse el trofeo por tercer año consecutivo. 

