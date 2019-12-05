Multitud llena de nuevo la Plaza de Bolívar de Bogotá en rechazo al Gobierno

Por EFE miércoles 4 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Una multitud llenó de nuevo este miércoles la céntrica Plaza de Bolívar de Bogotá para rechazar las políticas del Gobierno del presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, durante la tercera jornada de “paro nacional” convocada por sindicatos y movimientos sociales en todo el país.

Las manifestaciones se iniciaron desde temprano en varias ciudades de Colombia, si bien las más numerosas fueron las de la capital, como ocurre desde el pasado 21 de noviembre, cuando los ciudadanos salieron por primera vez a las calles.

En Bogotá, indígenas, estudiantes y miembros de las centrales obreras se agruparon para, en un ambiente festivo, recorrer las principales vías y rechazar lo que denominan el “paquetazo” de medidas económicas y sociales de Duque a ritmo de tambores, muestras artísticas y conciertos de rock sobre camiones.

Mientras una comparsa de jóvenes tocaba tambores a ritmo de carnaval en el norte de Bogotá, en el centro de la ciudad un grupo de mujeres cambió la letra de una ronda infantil para rechazar los feminicidios y sumarse a iniciativas como “Un violador en tu camino”.

“Arroz con leche no queremos más, no más feminicidios en esta ciudad. Que quién la mató, qué quién la mató, los crímenes impunes que nadie vio”, coreaban al unísono las manifestantes.

A la Plaza de Bolívar también llegaron estudiantes cargando una bandera gigante con la que se recordó a Dilan Cruz, quien murió la semana pasada después de estar dos días en un hospital tras resultar herido en la cabeza por una bolsa de perdigones que disparó la Policía.

El secretario de Seguridad de Bogotá, Jairo García, destacó el tono pacífico en el que se han desarrollado las protestas y pidió que los habitantes de la ciudad puedan transportarse con “tranquilidad y seguridad”.

“En este momento no registramos problemas de orden público, tenemos al rededor de seis movilizaciones, estimamos al rededor de 15.000 personas que se están movilizando en este momento por Bogotá”, afirmó el funcionario, quien resaltó el trabajo con indígenas para que en las manifestaciones no ocurran brotes de violencia.

Las protestas se extendieron a otras ciudades como Medellín, Cartagena, Cali, Pereira, Bucaramanga y Manizales, en donde miles de manifestantes bloquearon vías principales con ramas y carteles en los que se leía “Aquí estamos los que sobran”.

De igual forma, miembros del Consejo Regional Indígena del Cauca (CRIC) se sumaron a la marcha en Cali y con sus bastones de mando hicieron una cadena humana y portaron mascaras con la imagen de la autoridad neehwe’sx Cristina Bautista, asesinada el pasado octubre por disidencias de las FARC.

Entre tanto, encapuchados y miembros de la Policía se enfrentaron en Medellín cuando las autoridades los obligaron a despejar la Avenida Regional, que atraviesa la ciudad de sur a norte y que era bloqueada, lo que causó una gran congestión vehicular.

